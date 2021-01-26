Breaking News
felene vodka
Ambulero Raises Up To $5.5 Million from Orphinic Scientific

Miami Cell and Gene Therapy Company Opens European Subsidiary To Advance Gene Therapy For Rare Vascular Disease

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambulero, Inc., a biotechnology company developing cell and gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from vascular disease, today announced that it raised up to $5.5M in funding from Orphinic Scientific (“Orphinic”). As part of the investment, Ambulero and Orphinic formed a Polish subsidiary (Ambulero Sp. z o.o.) that will lead clinical testing of a novel gene therapy for a serious vascular disease in Europe. The disease is rare in the US but more common in certain parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

Ambulero holds an exclusive license from the University of Miami to develop and commercialize research from the laboratories of Drs. Omaida C. Velazquez and Jun Zhao-Liu. That research demonstrated in relevant animal models that an important cell adhesion molecule (E-selectin) can help promote vascular repair.

“Ambulero is delighted to partner with Orphinic as they share our commitment to advance gene therapies for the benefit of patients suffering from vascular diseases,” said Robert L. Buchanan, Co-founder and CEO of Ambulero.

“We are excited to participate in a global development of Ambulero’s breakthrough gene therapy that has a potential to reduce risk of limb ulcers and amputation in patients affected by vascular diseases,” said Dr. Artur Plonowski, Partner and CMO at Orphinic.  

About Ambulero

Ambulero is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing a platform of cell and gene therapies to treat serious vascular diseases. The company is a 2019 spin-out of the University of Miami co-founded by Robert L. Buchanan, Randy Berholtz, Omaida C. Velazquez and Jun Zhao-Liu. Ambulero’s cell therapy program uses stromal cells engineered to express E-selectin to promote tissue repair. The company’s gene therapy program uses established approaches to administer E-selectin directly to injured tissues. Ambulero is financially backed by Ventac Holdings, LLC and is currently sourcing investors for a Series A round. See www.ambulero.com

About Orphinic
With offices in Palo Alto, CA and Warsaw, Poland, Orphinic is an innovative drug development and investment company focused on mid-market opportunities and orphan drugs in late preclinical research and Phase 1/2. See www.orphinic.com

Follow Ambulero, Inc.
Twitter: @ambulero1
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ambulero

Contact
Ambulero, Inc
Converge Miami
1951 NW 7th Street, STE. 600
Miami, FL 33136
Dr. Carlton Anderson
Chief Operation Officer
Email: [email protected]

