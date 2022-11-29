NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade has stepped down from her role. The AMC Networks Board of Directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement, with an announcement to follow.
AMC Networks Chairman James Dolan said: “We thank Christina for her contributions to the company in her CEO role and her earlier CFO role, and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.
Contacts:
Nicholas Seibert
Investor Relations
646-740-5749
Nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com
Georgia Juvelis
Corporate Communications
917-542-6390
Georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com
- Company Distilling Announces Exploratory Product Line with Initial Premium Spirit Offering: Rye Single Barrel Finished with Cherry Wood - November 29, 2022
- Biosensors Market Size Worth USD 38,778.80 Million by 2027 at 7.95% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) - November 29, 2022
- Global Bitumen Market Size/Share Worth USD 80.8 Billion by 2028 at a 2.10% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value) - November 29, 2022