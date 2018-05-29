AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) today announced that Sean Sullivan, EVP and CFO, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. GMT+1 in London, UK.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.AMCNetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.

Dedicated to producing quality programming and content for more than 30 years, AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in cable television. AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The company also operates BBC America through a joint venture with BBC Worldwide. In addition, the company operates AMC Networks International, its global division.

