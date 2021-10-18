AMC Networks to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 833-714-3268 with the conference ID number 1525219 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 1525219). The call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations   Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749   Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com   georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

