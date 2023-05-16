Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm is investigating AMCI Acquisition Corp relating to its proposed merger with Advent Technology Holdings, Inc (ADN).
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com
Attorney Advertising
