Five industry innovators recognized for outstanding technical contributions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the appointment of five technical leaders to the role of AMD Corporate Fellow. These appointments recognize each leader’s significant impact on semiconductor innovation across various areas, from graphics architecture to advanced packaging.

A widely respected graphics architect with over three decades of industry experience. Blythe joined AMD in November 2022 after spending 13 years at Intel, most recently as its lead GPU architect. He architected several of the industry’s most consequential graphics APIs for PCs, clients, workstations and mobile phones, including DirectX® 10 and 11 and OpenGL® ES™. Nathan Kalyanasundharam: A modular design and interconnect expert who led the architecture and design of AMD Infinity Fabric™. With AMD for more than 20 years, Kalyanasundharam is a board member for the CXL™ and UCIe™ consortiums. He also played an integral role as a coherent interconnect architect for the Frontier supercomputer, which is currently the world’s fastest supercomputer and the industry’s first exascale supercomputer.

“David, Nathan, Suresh, Ben and Ralph – whose engineering contributions have already left an indelible mark on our industry – represent the best of our innovation culture,” said Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president of Technology and Engineering at AMD. “Their appointments to Corporate Fellow will enable AMD to innovate in new dimensions as we work to deliver the most significant breakthroughs in high-performance computing in the decade ahead.”

Appointment to AMD Corporate Fellow is an honor bestowed on the most accomplished AMD innovators. AMD Corporate Fellows are appointed after a rigorous review process that assesses not only specific technical contributions to the company, but also involvement in the industry, mentoring of others and improving the long-term strategic position of the company. Currently, only 13 engineers at AMD hold the title of Corporate Fellow.

