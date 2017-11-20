AMD EPYC™ Processor Powers New HPE Gen10 Server to World Records in SPEC CPU® Benchmarks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced that the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server, powered by AMD EPYC™ processors set world records in both SPECrate®2017_fp_base and SPECfp®_rate2006. The secure and flexible 2P 2U HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Server joins the HPE Cloudline CL3150 server in featuring AMD EPYC processors. With designs ranging from 8-core to 32-core, AMD EPYC delivers industry-leading memory bandwidth across the HPE line-up, with eight channels of memory and unprecedented support for integrated, high-speed I/O with 128 lanes of PCIe® 3 on every EPYC processor.

“HPE is joining with AMD today to extend the world’s most secure industry standard server portfolio to include the AMD EPYC processor. We now give customers another option to optimize performance and security for today’s virtualized workloads,” said Justin Hotard, vice president and GM, Volume Global Business Unit, HPE. “The HPE ProLiant DL385 featuring the AMD EPYC processor is the result of a long-standing technology engagement with AMD and a shared belief in continuing innovation.”

AMD EPYC Leadership Cost-per-VM Server Configurations

The performance of AMD EPYC is delivered by up to 64-cores in the HPE DL385 2P server configuration and access to 4 terabytes of memory and 128 lanes of PCIe connectivity. The combination of core-count and features attains up to 50 percent lower cost per virtual machine (VM) HPE sees over traditional server solutions.

AMD EPYC-powered HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 World Record Floating Point Performance

An AMD EPYC model 7601-based HPE DL385 Gen10 system scored 257 on SPECrate®2017_fp_base, higher than any other two socket system score published by SPEC®. 1



An AMD EPYC model 7601-based HPE DL385 Gen10 system scored 1980 on SPECfp®_rate2006, higher than any other two socket system score published by SPEC®.2

“The HPE DL385 positions the AMD EPYC processor right in the heart of the high-volume market where dual-socket servers are frequently deployed by service providers, large enterprises and small-to-medium size businesses,” said Matt Eastwood, senior vice president, enterprise, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, IDC. “With its combination of high-performance cores, memory bandwidth and PCIe connectivity options it is an attractive choice to address a wide range of business applications and workloads.”

AMD Secure Processor

Every EPYC processor integrates hardware based security. The ProLiant DL385 delivers unmatched security via the HPE Silicon Root of Trust enabling only validated firmware to run. The HPE Silicon Root of Trust is linked to the AMD Secure Processor in the AMD EPYC SoC for firmware validation before the server boots.

The AMD Secure Processor and HPE DL385 also enables:

Secure Encrypted Memory − All the memory or a portion of the memory can be encrypted to protect data against memory hacks and scrapes.

Secure Encrypted Virtualization − VMs have separate encryption keys as does the hypervisor, isolating the VMs from one another and from the hypervisor itself.

“AMD is proud to deliver to HPE a superb balance of high-performance cores, memory, and I/O for optimal performance with AMD EPYC,” said Scott Aylor, Corporate VP and GM Enterprise Business Unit at Advanced Micro Devices. “With AMD EPYC the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 can support more virtual machines per server, process more data in parallel, directly access more local storage, while more securely protecting data in memory.”

Availability

The HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server with AMD EPYC will be available in December 2017.

Footnotes

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation. SPEC CPU® and SPECrate®2017_fp_base, and SPECfp®_rate2006 are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. More information about SPEC CPU® is available at http://www.spec.org.

1) Result available at https://www.spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2017q4/cpu2017-20171031-00366.html on November 20, 2017. World record floating point performance claim based on SPECrate®2017_fp_base score of 257 being the highest 2P result published on http://www.spec.org as of November 20, 2017.

2) Result available at https://www.spec.org/cpu2006/results/res2017q4/cpu2006-20171031-50476.html on November 20, 2017. World record floating point performance claim based on SPECfp®_rate2006 score of 1980 being the highest 2P result published on http://www.spec.org as of November 20, 2017.