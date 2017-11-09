AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1950X Wins CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) announced that its high-performance, enthusiast Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1950X processor is the CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award winner in the Computer Hardware and Components category. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a panel of independent industrial designers, engineers, and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics across 28 categories.

As a do-it-all powerhouse built to serve the needs of the most demanding developers, prosumers, creators and enthusiasts, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor supports 16 cores and 32 threads, delivering world-class performance built around AMD’s powerful “Zen” core architecture. This high-end processor delivers overwhelming processing power, unrestrained potential, and superior performance over your most daunting tasks and workloads.

“The overwhelmingly positive response from enthusiasts and expert reviewers that greeted the release of AMD Ryzen Threadripper already served as a huge reward for the AMD whole engineering team who built this ground-breaking product,” said AMD Chief Marketing Officer John Taylor. “Now, with its selection as a CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award winner, Ryzen Threadripper achieves a special standing and place of leadership in the incredible history of processor innovation.”

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES 2018, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor will be displayed at CES 2018, which runs January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Best of Innovation Honorees are also displayed at CES Unveiled New York on November 9 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

