Breaking News
Home / Top News / AMD to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

AMD to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Devinder Kumar, senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at 11:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations homepage: http://ir.amd.com.

A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for 30 days after the conference.

About AMD
For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:
Sarah Youngbauer
AMD Public Relations
(512) 602-3028
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-5467
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.