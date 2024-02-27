SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Jean Hu, AMD executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 5 at 8:00 AM PST/11:00 AM EST.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.
About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.
