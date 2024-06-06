SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Jean Hu, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Nasdaq London Investor Conference in partnership with Jefferies on Tuesday, June 11 at 2:45pm GMT / 6:45am PDT.
A webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.
About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
512-602-4425
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Mitch Haws
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-3124
[email protected]
