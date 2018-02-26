Amdocs to Open Network Spectrum for Fixed Wireless Broadband, 4G and 5G with Shared Spectrum Service

– Shared spectrum is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for US operators to offer Fixed Wireless Broadband, 4G and 5G services using newly available shared spectrum – Amdocs is launching its Shared Spectrum Service for CBRS to enable operators to take advantage of this new shared spectrum

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at Mobile World Congress, Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announces that it will introduce its Shared Spectrum Service for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Having previously received conditional approval from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as a CBRS Spectrum Access System (SAS) Administrator, Amdocs has now entered wave 1 of the compliance testing process. The Amdocs Shared Spectrum Service for CBRS will provide a number of services to operators, including radio frequency channel allocation and interference protection, to foster the development of innovative new wireless broadband, 4G and 5G services.

Spectrum is a critical, highly valued and scarce resource. For operators to offer new wireless broadband and mobility services and to keep up with the increasing demands for coverage and capacity, more spectrum is needed. The FCC is making 150MHz of shared spectrum available to the CBRS to improve wireless broadband services. CBRS brings an innovative concept of shared spectrum to mainstream wireless broadband and mobility. This additional, lower cost spectrum, addresses the ever-increasing demand for wireless data and content. The new service will enable the allocation of spectrum to Citizens Broadband Service Devices (small cells) while at the same time protecting other higher priority incumbents, such as satellite ground stations and military radar, from interference.

“The new spectrum for small cells associated with CBRS brings great opportunities to provide additional coverage and capacity for existing cellular networks and to support new business models. As such, it represents a step in the 5G journey,” said Caroline Gabriel, Senior Contributing Analyst at Analysys Mason. “By helping operators take advantage of the reduced spectrum cost and higher flexibility, the launch of the Amdocs Shared Spectrum Service for CBRS will provide a new way for operators to address the pressure to maintain business margins in an environment of increasing data usage and competition.”

“Shared Spectrum represents a unique opportunity for the wireless market. For wireless broadband operators it provides access to spectrum enabling new service offerings. For MNOs it supports network densification delivering additional spectrum for increased capacity and coverage. For MSOs it enables a new lower cost entry into mobility, augmenting Wi-Fi coverage and capacity with small cells. Amdocs Shared Spectrum Service will enable operators to utilize shared spectrum for wireless broadband, 4G LTE small cells and 5G small cells including the early use cases for fixed wireless access and 5G new radio,” said Angela Logothetis, vice president and CTO of Amdocs Open Network.

The new service is powered by industry-proven, shared spectrum technology from Amdocs’ Open Network ecosystem partner, RED Technologies. The new service will complement Amdocs’ existing spectrum offerings including Spectrum Planning and Spectrum Refarming solutions as well as Amdocs’ solutions for network densification with small cells and fiber deployment. With these offerings and its extensive communications and network experience in operating complex, highly available, mission critical systems, Amdocs provides a comprehensive solution to operators for wireless broadband, 4G and 5G network.

