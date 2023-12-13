Riding high on Saudi Arabia’s nanotechnology photocatalysis coatings market, poised to reach US$ 47.0 million by 2033. Fueled by a 13.9% CAGR, healthcare and infrastructure sectors propel demand for sterile surfaces, driving this growth surge.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The AMEA (Asia and Middle East and Africa) nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coating business value is predicted to increase from US$ 85.3 million in 2023 to US$ 255.2 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coatings in AMEA is projected to surge at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Healthcare facilities are expected to dominate the Asia and Middle East and Africa nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coating business with a volume share of around 47.0% in 2023. This is attributable to the rising usage of these coatings in healthcare settings due to their essential role in infection control, reducing healthcare-associated infections, enhanced surface durability, compliance with regulatory standards, and increasing public health concerns.

Nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coatings are gaining traction due to their ability to revolutionize surface treatments across several sectors. These coatings leverage the power of nanotechnology to provide advanced functionalities such as self-cleaning, antimicrobial properties, and pollution control. Their remarkable efficiency in breaking down organic contaminants when exposed to light has positioned them as a key solution for improving air and water quality.

Companies looking for innovative and sustainable surface treatment solutions are increasingly turning to nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coatings. These coatings, with their eco-friendly and multifunctional properties, offer a competitive edge in sectors ranging from healthcare and automotive to construction and textiles.

When exposed to light, TiO2 generates reactive oxygen, effectively disinfecting and sterilizing surfaces, thereby reducing the risk of infections caused by harmful pathogens. This property is of immense importance in healthcare settings where infection control is a paramount concern.

By harnessing the infection-resistant and biocompatible qualities of TiO2, medical device manufacturers are contributing to a trend that not only enhances healthcare outcomes but also minimizes the risks associated with medical procedures and interventions.

“The global focus on health and hygiene, especially in healthcare facilities, has led to a surging adoption of TiO2 coatings. These coatings offer self-cleaning and antimicrobial properties, helping to maintain sterile and hygienic surfaces, which is vital in healthcare, food processing, and public spaces.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The AMEA nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coating business is fragmented, with leading players accounting for about 20% to 25% share.

Key Companies Profiled

TRONOX

TOTO Group

LB Group

Chemours (Ti-Pure)

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Höganäs AB

Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Sky Bright Group Co., Ltd

Nanofilm Ltd.

Inter-China Chemicals

TOR Specialty Minerals

Nilima Nanotechnologies

Vetro Sol

GB Neuhaus GmbH

Green Millennium, Inc

Key nanotechnology photocatalysis surface coatings companies are investing in continuous research for producing new products and increasing their production capacity to meet end-user demand. They are also showing an inclination toward adopting strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions, to strengthen their footprint.

In March 2023, PPG Industries, a global leader in paints and coatings, announced a breakthrough in nanotechnology photocatalysis coatings. They unveiled a new range of coatings designed to actively combat air pollution and improve air quality.

a global leader in paints and coatings, announced a breakthrough in nanotechnology photocatalysis coatings. They unveiled a new range of coatings designed to actively combat air pollution and improve air quality. In April 2023, TOTO Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of sanitary ware and plumbing equipment, introduced innovative bathroom fixtures featuring nanotechnology photocatalysis coatings.

Nanotechnology Photocatalysis Surface Coating Industry Analysis in AMEA Segmentation

By Substrate Type:

Glass

Metal

Ceramic

Fabric

By End-use:

Automotive and Transportation Interiors Exteriors

Healthcare Facilities Countertops Door Handles Medical Equipment Others

Consumer Electronics (Durables and Appliances)

Textile and Fabrics Technical Textile Apparel and Garments Furniture and Curtain Upholstery Footwear Others

Commercial and Household Products Sanitaryware Products and Accessories Kitchenware and Tableware



By Region:

Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Asia

Africa

