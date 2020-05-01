Amedisys Celebrates More Than 8,000 Nurses During National Nurses Month

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BATON ROUGE, La., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of the nation’s leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, celebrates National Nurses Month by honoring more than 8,000 nurses who call the company home.

Traditionally, National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the World Health Organization declaring 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, this celebration has been extended to the entire month. Amedisys is proud to recognize and applaud the home health, hospice and personal care nurses who provide compassionate, clinically distinct care throughout the 38 states we serve.

“We know how essential our nurses are in caring for our patients every day, but this has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated President and CEO Paul Kusserow. “Our nurses and clinicians have shown incredible courage and resilience in the face of this unprecedented crisis and continue showing up for our patients each and every day ready for the challenge.”

Amedisys recognizes that the modern home healthcare professional is more than just a clinician – nurses in the home health, hospice and personal care fields are coaches, mutual problem solvers, relationship managers, advocates, translators, collaborators and so much more.

“Quality nursing care is a critical component of our interdisciplinary care at Amedisys,” stated Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Cyndi Shook, BS, RN, COS-C. “We could not be more grateful for our nurses’ courage and unwavering commitment to our mission no matter the circumstance.”

To learn more about joining the Amedisys family of caregivers, visit www.amedisys.com/careers.

About Amedisys:
Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 480 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Media Contact:             

Kendra Kimmons           
Vice President of Marketing & Communications 
225-299-3708
[email protected]

 

