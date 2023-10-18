Held October 15-21, this Observance Shines a Light on Our Commitment to Quality Care

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care in the home, is proud to celebrate National Quality Week October 15-21, 2023. This week-long observance serves as an opportunity for Amedisys to recognize and highlight the organization’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of quality care.

During National Quality Week, Amedisys will focus on the importance of quality in healthcare by raising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients. The aim is to emphasize the significance of quality improvement initiatives, patient safety and continuous learning within the organization, while highlighting some of its industry-leading quality scores.

Amedisys Home Health care centers’ average Quality of Patient Care Star Rating is 4.46 out of 5 Stars, which exceeds the CMS national average – and 99% of our home health care centers are rated 4 stars or higher.

In the latest Hospice Public reporting by CMS in August 2023, Amedisys Hospice care centers have a star rating of 3.48, with 50% of our care centers at 4+ stars and 7 hospice care centers achieving a 5 Star Rating. The most recent CMS Provider Preview released in Aug 2023, for Hospice Care Index (HCI) and Hospice Visits in the Last Days of Life (HVLDL), 96% and 100%, respectively, of our providers were above the national average. Amedisys Hospice outperformed the national average in all seven quality measures of the Hospice Item Set (HIS) in the CMS August 2023 preview report.

84 home health and hospice care centers are recognized as 2022 SHPBest winners for achieving the highest overall HHCAHPS patient satisfaction or CAHPS Hospice caregiver satisfaction scores of all eligible clients. This includes 13 care centers awarded Premier Performer, ranking in the top 5% and 71 care centers awarded Superior Performer, ranking in the top 20%.

Contessa, an Amedisys company, is also surpassing national quality benchmarks. In overall performance, Contessa’s Palliative Care at Home SHP scores meet or exceed the national average. In Home recovery Care (hospital at home), 88% of patients responded with a 9/10 or 10/10 on their likeliness to recommend this program to friends/family.

“At Amedisys and Contessa, our primary focus has always been on providing excellent and personalized care for our patients,” said Dr. Amy Moss, Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality for Hospice at Amedisys. “National Quality Week provides us with a platform to showcase our unwavering dedication to quality and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to our patients. Congratulations to our outstanding clinicians for their dedication to clinical distinction and quality.”

The National Healthcare Quality Week was established by the National Association of Healthcare Quality in 1985, among other things, to recognize and celebrate the contribution of healthcare quality experts in their various organizations. Every year, N.A.H.Q. holds a week-long celebration in collaboration with groups dedicated to improving healthcare quality.

For more information about Amedisys and to learn more about our commitment to quality, visit www.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .