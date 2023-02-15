Program focuses on enhancing quality of life for members in Middle Tennessee in their homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care, announced a new agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide members in Middle Tennessee with palliative care in the comfort of their homes.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with complex, chronic or advanced stage illness, such as cancer or heart failure. Patients in palliative care receive ongoing home-based treatment and care coordination that aims to enhance quality of life and manage symptoms.

“BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has shown they are committed to making healthcare more affordable and more convenient for its members, in their homes,” said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Amedisys. “As one of our first arrangements of this kind, it accelerates Amedisys’ strategic goal of moving to mutually beneficial, risk-based models with payors. We are proud to work with innovative companies like BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to offer high-acuity care in the home.”

With this program, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s members can receive palliative care in-person or via telehealth from Amedisys’ clinicians including doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses at no additional cost. Eligible members will receive information from Amedisys on the program and how to enroll in the coming weeks.

“Palliative Care at Home brings coordinated and specialized care into the homes of our members and avoids unnecessary hospitalization,” said Dr. Angeline Brunetto, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s senior care division. “We believe in the benefit of offering high quality care where our members are most comfortable – their home. Increasingly, this is what patients want and we are proud to offer these services to our Middle Tennessee members.”

For more information on the Palliative Care at Home program, please visit https://www.amedisys.com/services/palliative-care/

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.3 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and has brought peace of mind to its members and local communities for more than 75 years. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company’s news center at bcbstnews.com.

