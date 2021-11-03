Breaking News
Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Updates 2021 Guidance

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

  • Net service revenue increased $9.4 million to $553.5 million compared to $544.1 million in 2020.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $45.0 million compared to $72.0 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.37 compared to $2.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $72.4 million compared to $75.7 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted net service revenue of $553.5 million compared to $544.1 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $50.5 million compared to $74.6 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.53 compared to $2.24 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

  • Net service revenue increased $134.0 million to $1,654.8 million compared to $1,520.8 million in 2020.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $175.0 million compared to $138.5 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $5.30 compared to $4.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $234.8 million compared to $195.4 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted net service revenue of $1,648.3 million compared to $1,520.8 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $157.5 million compared to $153.9 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.77 compared to $4.63 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

* See pages 3 and 16 – 18 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Updated 2021 Guidance

COVID-19 has continued to impact the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in both the disease itself as well as disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages due to current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

Based upon the above discussion, our updated 2021 guidance is as follows:

  • Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $296 million to $298 million.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $5.88 to $5.93 based on an estimated 33.0 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Though COVID-19 continues to impact all of our lines of business, I am very proud of the efforts of the nearly 21,000 Amedisys employees and thank them for their continued dedication and tireless work throughout this quarter and for the results their work produced. Our operating environment continues to change in real-time and yet we have been able to grow Home Health and Hospice admissions. We have made significant progress on recovering our Hospice Business Development staff and remain very confident in our ability to continue to expand this group, translating into further admissions growth. Though it is hard to predict when the impacts of COVID-19 will truly subside, we remain very excited about all of the opportunity ahead of us. We are well positioned to capitalize on the aging demographics of the U.S. population; our industry leading quality scores make us a provider of choice for those that want to be cared for in their homes; and via our acquisition of Contessa, we have assembled a group of assets that truly differentiate Amedisys from our peers. It is a time unlike any other to be in our spaces and tackling the challenges of COVID-19 has, and continues to, energize our entire organization. My enthusiasm for the future of Amedisys has never been stronger.”

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2021 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through December 3, 2021 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13724253.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 527 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com. 

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the impact of current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, including potential staff shortages, changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to keep our patients and employees safe, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

     
Contact: Investor Contact: Media Contact:
  Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
  Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
  Senior Vice President, Finance Vice President, Marketing & Communications
  (615) 928- 5452 (225) 299-3720
  IR@amedisys.com kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

         
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
   For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30, 
         
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
         
Net service revenue $ 553,485     $ 544,070     $ 1,654,795     $ 1,520,814  
Other operating income   (4 )     4,812       13,300       27,592  
Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization   310,294       297,668       916,188       878,633  
General and administrative expenses:        
Salaries and benefits   119,373       123,146       349,533       330,329  
Non-cash compensation   4,397       7,124       17,860       19,758  
Other   55,158       49,348       158,995       142,616  
Depreciation and amortization   7,487       8,283       21,763       19,955  
         
Operating expenses   496,709       485,569       1,464,339       1,391,291  
         
Operating income   56,772       63,313       203,756       157,115  
Other income (expense):        
Interest income         31       49       258  
Interest expense   (2,730 )     (2,692 )     (6,734 )     (8,675 )
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   1,444       1,435       3,932       2,399  
Gain (loss) on equity method investments               31,092       (2,980 )
Miscellaneous, net   490       122       1,253       662  
         
     Total other (expense) income, net   (796 )     (1,104 )     29,592       (8,336 )
         
Income before income taxes   55,976       62,209       233,348       148,779  
Income tax (expense) benefit   (10,731 )     10,202       (57,192 )     (9,175 )
         
Net income   45,245       72,411       176,156       139,604  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (239 )     (430 )     (1,131 )     (1,147 )
         
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 45,006     $ 71,981     $ 175,025     $ 138,457  
         
Basic earnings per common share:        
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.38     $ 2.20     $ 5.36     $ 4.26  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,607       32,662       32,658       32,469  
Diluted earnings per common share:        
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.37     $ 2.16     $ 5.30     $ 4.16  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,899       33,260       33,021       33,267  


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

     
  September 30,
2021
(unaudited)
   December 31,
2020
     
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,458     $ 81,808  
Restricted cash   3,750       1,549  
Patient accounts receivable   274,570       255,145  
Prepaid expenses   16,080       10,217  
Other current assets   14,024       13,265  
     
     Total current assets   432,882       361,984  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,407 and $95,024   20,381       23,719  
Operating lease right of use assets   100,028       93,440  
Goodwill   1,188,054       932,685  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,309 and $22,973   118,084       74,183  
Deferred income taxes   10,111       47,987  
Other assets   68,105       33,200  
     
     Total assets $ 1,937,645     $ 1,567,198  
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 41,649     $ 42,674  
Payroll and employee benefits   155,123       146,929  
Accrued expenses   154,264       166,192  
Provider relief fund advance   58,535       60,000  
Current portion of long-term obligations   13,225       10,496  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   31,553       30,046  
     
     Total current liabilities   454,349       456,337  
Long-term obligations, less current portion   434,781       204,511  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   67,723       61,987  
Other long-term obligations   31,991       33,622  
     
     Total liabilities   988,844       756,457  
     
Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,659,284 and 37,470,212 shares issued; and 32,590,775 and 32,814,278 shares outstanding   38       38  
Additional paid-in capital   720,875       698,287  
Treasury stock, at cost 5,068,509 and 4,655,934 shares of common stock   (420,665 )     (319,092 )
Retained earnings   605,016       429,991  
     
     Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity   905,264       809,224  
Noncontrolling interests   43,537       1,517  
     
     Total equity   948,801       810,741  
     
     Total liabilities and equity $ 1,937,645     $ 1,567,198  
     


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

         
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
   For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
         
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
         
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net income $ 45,245     $ 72,411     $ 176,156     $ 139,604  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   7,487       8,283       21,763       19,955  
Non-cash compensation   4,397       7,124       17,860       19,758  
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets   10,479       10,591       30,181       29,149  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (72 )     17       (64 )     (77 )
(Gain) loss on equity method investments               (31,092 )     2,980  
Write-off of other comprehensive income                     (15 )
Deferred income taxes   12,013       1,274       34,729       (2,762 )
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   (1,444 )     (1,435 )     (3,932 )     (2,399 )
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount   237       216       669       653  
Return on equity method investments   1,585       1,175       4,268       3,919  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:        
Patient accounts receivable   5,149       (2,511 )     (17,638 )     6,486  
Other current assets   (9,779 )     (24,748 )     (6,219 )     (28,217 )
Other assets   (886 )     584       (938 )     (91 )
Accounts payable   5,338       4,825       (1,192 )     (1,627 )
Accrued expenses   (7,736 )     (2,396 )     (9,363 )     25,594  
Other long-term obligations   (49 )     17,735       (1,785 )     38,481  
Operating lease liabilities   (9,417 )     (9,211 )     (27,372 )     (25,576 )
Operating lease right of use assets   (780 )     (851 )     (2,304 )     (2,775 )
         
Net cash provided by operating activities   61,767       83,083       183,727       223,040  
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets   101       73       126       94  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   98             140       80  
Purchases of property and equipment   (2,244 )     (1,294 )     (5,187 )     (2,995 )
Investments in technology assets   (147 )           (147 )      
Investments in equity method investees                     (875 )
Proceeds from sale of equity method investment                     17,876  
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired   (262,369 )           (264,872 )     (299,723 )
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (264,561 )     (1,221 )     (269,940 )     (285,543 )
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options   1,083       3,123       1,706       6,070  
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan   1,061       914       3,022       2,600  
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation   (9,750 )     (47,788 )     (16,694 )     (54,172 )
Noncontrolling interest distribution   (459 )     (300 )     (1,253 )     (672 )
Proceeds from borrowings under term loan   290,312             290,312        
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit   111,500       7,500       500,700       432,000  
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit   (141,500 )     (97,500 )     (551,700 )     (357,000 )
Principal payments of long-term obligations   (501 )     (2,685 )     (5,893 )     (7,360 )
Debt issuance costs   (2,792 )           (2,792 )      
Purchase of company stock   (10,805 )           (84,879 )      
Provider relief fund advance   207       (10,000 )     (1,465 )     60,000  
         
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   238,356       (146,736 )     131,064       81,466  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   35,562       (64,874 )     44,851       18,963  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   92,646       180,327       83,357       96,490  
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 128,208     $ 115,453     $ 128,208     $ 115,453  
         
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:        
Cash paid for interest $ 1,565     $ 1,610     $ 3,479     $ 4,902  
         
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 16,815     $ 22,137     $ 25,482     $ 30,290  
         
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 10,197     $ 10,062     $ 29,676     $ 28,351  
         
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 492     $ 497     $ 1,509     $ 1,483  
         
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:        
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 14,192     $ 10,982     $ 34,881     $ 29,876  
         
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 287     $ 335     $ 814     $ 822  
         
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 279     $ 360     $ 1,183     $ 767  
         
Days revenue outstanding   43.5       40.0       43.5       40.0  

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding, net is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable at September 30, 2021 and 2020 by our average daily net patient service revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

Segment Information – Home Health

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021       2020  
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $ 228.2     $ 222.2  
Non-Medicare   110.4       103.8  
     
Net service revenue   338.6       326.0  
Other operating income         2.6  
Cost of service   190.1       180.0  
     
Gross margin   148.5       148.6  
Other operating expenses   82.4       78.8  
Depreciation and amortization   1.1       1.0  
     
Operating income $ 65.0     $ 68.8  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue   2 %     5 %
Non-Medicare revenue   6 %     4 %
Total admissions   1 %     5 %
Total volume (2) (6)   1 %     6 %
Key Statistical Data – Total (3):    
Admissions   86,732       85,578  
Recertifications (6)   46,919       46,186  
     
Total volume (6)   133,651       131,764  
     
Medicare completed episodes   78,318       77,552  
Average Medicare revenue per completed
episode (4)		 $ 2,969     $ 2,886  
Medicare visits per completed episode (5)   13.8       14.4  
     
Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 94.24     $ 89.10  
Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.85     $ 8.91  
     
Total Cost per Visit $ 104.09     $ 98.01  
Visits   1,826,505       1,836,895  
               
               
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 
     
    2021       2020  
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare $ 684.4     $ 619.0  
Non-Medicare   332.1       300.8  
     
Net service revenue   1,016.5       919.8  
Other operating income   7.3       17.7  
Cost of service   563.5       543.8  
     
Gross margin   460.3       393.7  
Other operating expenses   243.8       226.7  
Depreciation and amortization   3.3       2.9  
     
Operating income $ 213.2     $ 164.1  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue   10 %     (4 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   10 %     2 %
Total admissions   8 %     (1 %)
Total volume (2)(6)   6 %     1 %
Key Statistical Data – Total (3):    
Admissions   265,933       245,880  
Recertifications (6)   136,744       132,811  
     
Total volume (6)   402,677       378,691  
     
Medicare completed episodes   232,838       221,848  
Average Medicare revenue per completed
episode (4)		 $ 2,962     $ 2,811  
Medicare visits per completed episode (5)   14.0       15.2  
     
Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 91.94     $ 88.64  
Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.54     $ 9.10  
     
Total Cost per Visit $ 101.48     $ 97.74  
Visits   5,553,423       5,563,992  

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the transition to PDGM effective January 1, 2020 and the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information – Hospice

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021       2020  
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare         $ 187.8     $ 189.0  
Non-Medicare           9.7       10.7  
     
Net service revenue           197.5       199.7  
Other operating income                 1.7  
Cost of service           107.6       104.1  
     
Gross margin           89.9       97.3  
Other operating expenses           49.5       47.8  
Depreciation and amortization           0.7       0.6  
     
Operating income         $ 39.7     $ 48.9  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue           (1 %)     3 %
Hospice admissions           1 %     9 %
Average daily census           (5 %)     %
Key Statistical Data – Total (2):    
Hospice admissions           13,292       13,026  
Average daily census           13,272       13,953  
Revenue per day, net         $ 161.74     $ 155.57  
Cost of service per day         $ 88.06     $ 81.05  
Average discharge length of stay           94       101  
               
               
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
               
    2021       2020  
               
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare         $ 556.2     $ 516.5  
Non-Medicare           30.7       29.7  
     
Net service revenue           586.9       546.2  
Other operating income           6.0       8.9  
Cost of service           314.4       293.1  
     
Gross margin           278.5       262.0  
Other operating expenses           144.4       127.4  
Depreciation and amortization           2.0       1.7  
     
Operating income         $ 132.1     $ 132.9  
     
Same Store Growth (1):    
Medicare revenue           %     4 %
Hospice admissions           3 %     3 %
Average daily census           (4 %)     1 %
Key Statistical Data – Total (2):    
Hospice admissions           39,650       35,755  
Average daily census           13,282       12,841  
Revenue per day, net         $ 161.87     $ 155.23  
Cost of service per day         $ 86.68     $ 83.29  
Average discharge length of stay           95       98  

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

Segment Information – Personal Care

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021     2020
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare         $   $
Non-Medicare           15.9     18.4
     
Net service revenue           15.9     18.4
Other operating income               0.5
Cost of service           11.7     13.5
     
Gross margin           4.2     5.4
Other operating expenses           2.6     3.2
Depreciation and amortization           0.1    
     
Operating income         $ 1.5   $ 2.2
     
Key Statistical Data – Total:    
Billable hours           558,227     673,161
Clients served           8,697     10,153
Shifts           240,736     280,470
Revenue per hour         $ 28.44   $ 27.33
Revenue per shift         $ 65.95   $ 65.59
Hours per shift           2.3     2.4

     
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021     2020
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare         $   $
Non-Medicare           49.9     54.8
     
Net service revenue           49.9     54.8
Other operating income               1.0
Cost of service           37.4     41.7
     
Gross margin           12.5     14.1
Other operating expenses           8.8     9.5
Depreciation and amortization           0.2     0.1
     
Operating income         $ 3.5   $ 4.5
     
Key Statistical Data – Total:    
Billable hours           1,774,965     2,067,958
Clients served           11,597     14,057
Shifts           759,242     896,141
Revenue per hour         $ 28.11   $ 26.51
Revenue per shift         $ 65.71   $ 61.18
Hours per shift           2.3     2.3


Segment Information – High Acuity Care

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021       2020
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare         $     $
Non-Medicare           1.5      
     
Net service revenue           1.5      
Other operating income                
Cost of service           0.9      
     
Gross margin           0.6      
Other operating expenses           3.9      
Depreciation and amortization           0.5      
     
Operating income         $ (3.8 )   $
     
Key Statistical Data – Total:    
Full risk admissions           46      
Limited risk admissions           188      
     
Total admissions           234      
Direct medical loss ratio           52.6 %    
Number of joint ventures           8      
Market penetration           31 %    
Patient satisfaction           92 %    
             
             
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
             
    2021       2020
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Medicare         $     $
Non-Medicare           1.5      
     
Net service revenue           1.5      
Other operating income                
Cost of service           0.9      
     
Gross margin           0.6      
Other operating expenses           3.9      
Depreciation and amortization           0.5      
     
Operating income         $ (3.8 )   $
     
Key Statistical Data – Total:    
Full risk admissions           46      
Limited risk admissions           188      
     
Total admissions           234      
Direct medical loss ratio           52.6 %    
Number of joint ventures           8      
Market penetration           31 %    
Patient satisfaction           92 %    


Segment Information – Corporate

     
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021     2020
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Other operating expenses         $ 40.5   $ 49.9
Depreciation and amortization           5.1     6.7
     
Total operating expenses         $ 45.6   $ 56.6
     

     
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
     
    2021     2020
     
Financial Information (in millions):    
Other operating expenses         $ 125.5   $ 129.2
Depreciation and amortization           15.8     15.2
     
Total operating expenses         $ 141.3   $ 144.4
     


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
   For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
         
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
         
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.         $ 45,006     $ 71,981     $ 175,025     $ 138,457  
Add:        
Income tax expense (benefit)           10,731       (10,202 )     57,192       9,175  
Interest expense, net           2,730       2,661       6,685       8,417  
Depreciation and amortization           7,487       8,283       21,763       19,955  
Certain items (1)           6,858       3,494       (24,440 )     20,843  
Interest component of certain items (1)           (451 )     (558 )     (1,437 )     (1,450 )
         
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7)         $ 72,361     $ 75,659     $ 234,788     $ 195,397  
         


Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
   For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
         
    2021     2020     2021       2020
         
Net service revenue         $ 553,485   $ 544,070   $ 1,654,795     $ 1,520,814
Add:        
Certain items (1)                   (6,541 )    
         
Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7)         $ 553,485   $ 544,070   $ 1,648,254     $ 1,520,814
         


Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30, 
   For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
         
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
         
Other operating income $ (4 )   $ 4,812     $ 13,300     $ 27,592  
Add:        
Certain items (1)   4       (4,812 )     (13,300 )     (27,592 )
         
Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $     $     $     $  
         


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
   For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
         
    2021     2020     2021       2020
         
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.         $ 45,006   $ 71,981   $ 175,025     $ 138,457
Add:        
Certain items (1)           5,474     2,585     (17,495 )     15,424
         
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7)         $ 50,480   $ 74,566   $ 157,530     $ 153,881
         


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

         
  For the Three-
Month Periods
Ended September 30, 
   For the Nine-
Month Periods
Ended September 30,
         
    2021     2020     2021       2020
         
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share         $ 1.37   $ 2.16   $ 5.30     $ 4.16
Add:        
Certain items (1)           0.17     0.08     (0.53 )     0.46
         
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7)         $ 1.53   $ 2.24   $ 4.77     $ 4.63
         

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Certain Items:

     
  For the Three-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2021
   For the Nine-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2021
  (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:    
Contingency accrual         $       (6,541 )
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:    
CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants           4       (13,300 )
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:    
COVID-19 costs           3,513       16,457  
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:    
Acquisition and integration costs           2,757       6,249  
COVID-19 costs           199       576  
Pre-acquisition legal settlement                 1,825  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):    
Interest component of certain items           451       1,437  
Other (income) expense, net           (66 )     (31,143 )
     
Total         $ 6,858     $ (24,440 )
     
Net of tax         $ 5,474     $ (17,495 )
     
Diluted EPS         $ 0.17     $ (0.53 )
     

     
  For the Three-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2020
   For the Nine-Month Period
Ended September 30, 2020
  (Income) Expense
   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:    
CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants         $ (4,812 )   $ (27,592 )
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:    
COVID-19 costs           4,389       27,399  
Severance – reductions in staffing levels           (550 )     4,633  
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:    
Acquisition and integration costs           3,626       9,561  
COVID-19 costs           322       1,385  
Severance – reductions in staffing levels                 271  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):    
Interest component of certain items           558       1,450  
Other (income) expense, net           (39 )     3,736  
     
Total         $ 3,494     $ 20,843  
     
Net of tax         $ 2,585     $ 15,424  
     
Diluted EPS         $ 0.08     $ 0.46  
     

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

 

