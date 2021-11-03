Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Updates 2021 Guidance

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net service revenue increased $9.4 million to $553.5 million compared to $544.1 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $45.0 million compared to $72.0 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.37 compared to $2.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $72.4 million compared to $75.7 million in 2020.

Adjusted net service revenue of $553.5 million compared to $544.1 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $50.5 million compared to $74.6 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.53 compared to $2.24 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net service revenue increased $134.0 million to $1,654.8 million compared to $1,520.8 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $175.0 million compared to $138.5 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $5.30 compared to $4.16 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $234.8 million compared to $195.4 million in 2020.

Adjusted net service revenue of $1,648.3 million compared to $1,520.8 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $157.5 million compared to $153.9 million (inclusive of a $24.0 million income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.77 compared to $4.63 (inclusive of $0.72 income tax benefit related to executive stock option exercise) in 2020.

Updated 2021 Guidance

COVID-19 has continued to impact the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in both the disease itself as well as disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages due to current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

Based upon the above discussion, our updated 2021 guidance is as follows:

Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $296 million to $298 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $5.88 to $5.93 based on an estimated 33.0 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Though COVID-19 continues to impact all of our lines of business, I am very proud of the efforts of the nearly 21,000 Amedisys employees and thank them for their continued dedication and tireless work throughout this quarter and for the results their work produced. Our operating environment continues to change in real-time and yet we have been able to grow Home Health and Hospice admissions. We have made significant progress on recovering our Hospice Business Development staff and remain very confident in our ability to continue to expand this group, translating into further admissions growth. Though it is hard to predict when the impacts of COVID-19 will truly subside, we remain very excited about all of the opportunity ahead of us. We are well positioned to capitalize on the aging demographics of the U.S. population; our industry leading quality scores make us a provider of choice for those that want to be cared for in their homes; and via our acquisition of Contessa, we have assembled a group of assets that truly differentiate Amedisys from our peers. It is a time unlike any other to be in our spaces and tackling the challenges of COVID-19 has, and continues to, energize our entire organization. My enthusiasm for the future of Amedisys has never been stronger.”

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2021 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30,

For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net service revenue $ 553,485 $ 544,070 $ 1,654,795 $ 1,520,814 Other operating income (4 ) 4,812 13,300 27,592 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 310,294 297,668 916,188 878,633 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 119,373 123,146 349,533 330,329 Non-cash compensation 4,397 7,124 17,860 19,758 Other 55,158 49,348 158,995 142,616 Depreciation and amortization 7,487 8,283 21,763 19,955 Operating expenses 496,709 485,569 1,464,339 1,391,291 Operating income 56,772 63,313 203,756 157,115 Other income (expense): Interest income — 31 49 258 Interest expense (2,730 ) (2,692 ) (6,734 ) (8,675 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,444 1,435 3,932 2,399 Gain (loss) on equity method investments — — 31,092 (2,980 ) Miscellaneous, net 490 122 1,253 662 Total other (expense) income, net (796 ) (1,104 ) 29,592 (8,336 ) Income before income taxes 55,976 62,209 233,348 148,779 Income tax (expense) benefit (10,731 ) 10,202 (57,192 ) (9,175 ) Net income 45,245 72,411 176,156 139,604 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (239 ) (430 ) (1,131 ) (1,147 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 45,006 $ 71,981 $ 175,025 $ 138,457 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.38 $ 2.20 $ 5.36 $ 4.26 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,607 32,662 32,658 32,469 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.37 $ 2.16 $ 5.30 $ 4.16 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,899 33,260 33,021 33,267





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2021

(unaudited)

December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,458 $ 81,808 Restricted cash 3,750 1,549 Patient accounts receivable 274,570 255,145 Prepaid expenses 16,080 10,217 Other current assets 14,024 13,265 Total current assets 432,882 361,984 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,407 and $95,024 20,381 23,719 Operating lease right of use assets 100,028 93,440 Goodwill 1,188,054 932,685 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,309 and $22,973 118,084 74,183 Deferred income taxes 10,111 47,987 Other assets 68,105 33,200 Total assets $ 1,937,645 $ 1,567,198 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,649 $ 42,674 Payroll and employee benefits 155,123 146,929 Accrued expenses 154,264 166,192 Provider relief fund advance 58,535 60,000 Current portion of long-term obligations 13,225 10,496 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 31,553 30,046 Total current liabilities 454,349 456,337 Long-term obligations, less current portion 434,781 204,511 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 67,723 61,987 Other long-term obligations 31,991 33,622 Total liabilities 988,844 756,457 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,659,284 and 37,470,212 shares issued; and 32,590,775 and 32,814,278 shares outstanding 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 720,875 698,287 Treasury stock, at cost 5,068,509 and 4,655,934 shares of common stock (420,665 ) (319,092 ) Retained earnings 605,016 429,991 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 905,264 809,224 Noncontrolling interests 43,537 1,517 Total equity 948,801 810,741 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,937,645 $ 1,567,198





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30,

For the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 45,245 $ 72,411 $ 176,156 $ 139,604 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,487 8,283 21,763 19,955 Non-cash compensation 4,397 7,124 17,860 19,758 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 10,479 10,591 30,181 29,149 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (72 ) 17 (64 ) (77 ) (Gain) loss on equity method investments — — (31,092 ) 2,980 Write-off of other comprehensive income — — — (15 ) Deferred income taxes 12,013 1,274 34,729 (2,762 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,444 ) (1,435 ) (3,932 ) (2,399 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 237 216 669 653 Return on equity method investments 1,585 1,175 4,268 3,919 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable 5,149 (2,511 ) (17,638 ) 6,486 Other current assets (9,779 ) (24,748 ) (6,219 ) (28,217 ) Other assets (886 ) 584 (938 ) (91 ) Accounts payable 5,338 4,825 (1,192 ) (1,627 ) Accrued expenses (7,736 ) (2,396 ) (9,363 ) 25,594 Other long-term obligations (49 ) 17,735 (1,785 ) 38,481 Operating lease liabilities (9,417 ) (9,211 ) (27,372 ) (25,576 ) Operating lease right of use assets (780 ) (851 ) (2,304 ) (2,775 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,767 83,083 183,727 223,040 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 101 73 126 94 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 98 — 140 80 Purchases of property and equipment (2,244 ) (1,294 ) (5,187 ) (2,995 ) Investments in technology assets (147 ) — (147 ) — Investments in equity method investees — — — (875 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investment — — — 17,876 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (262,369 ) — (264,872 ) (299,723 ) Net cash used in investing activities (264,561 ) (1,221 ) (269,940 ) (285,543 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 1,083 3,123 1,706 6,070 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 1,061 914 3,022 2,600 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (9,750 ) (47,788 ) (16,694 ) (54,172 ) Noncontrolling interest distribution (459 ) (300 ) (1,253 ) (672 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan 290,312 — 290,312 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 111,500 7,500 500,700 432,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (141,500 ) (97,500 ) (551,700 ) (357,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (501 ) (2,685 ) (5,893 ) (7,360 ) Debt issuance costs (2,792 ) — (2,792 ) — Purchase of company stock (10,805 ) — (84,879 ) — Provider relief fund advance 207 (10,000 ) (1,465 ) 60,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 238,356 (146,736 ) 131,064 81,466 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,562 (64,874 ) 44,851 18,963 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 92,646 180,327 83,357 96,490 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 128,208 $ 115,453 $ 128,208 $ 115,453 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,565 $ 1,610 $ 3,479 $ 4,902 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 16,815 $ 22,137 $ 25,482 $ 30,290 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 10,197 $ 10,062 $ 29,676 $ 28,351 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 492 $ 497 $ 1,509 $ 1,483 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 14,192 $ 10,982 $ 34,881 $ 29,876 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 287 $ 335 $ 814 $ 822 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 279 $ 360 $ 1,183 $ 767 Days revenue outstanding 43.5 40.0 43.5 40.0

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding, net is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable at September 30, 2021 and 2020 by our average daily net patient service revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information – Home Health

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 228.2 $ 222.2 Non-Medicare 110.4 103.8 Net service revenue 338.6 326.0 Other operating income — 2.6 Cost of service 190.1 180.0 Gross margin 148.5 148.6 Other operating expenses 82.4 78.8 Depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.0 Operating income $ 65.0 $ 68.8 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 2 % 5 % Non-Medicare revenue 6 % 4 % Total admissions 1 % 5 % Total volume (2) (6) 1 % 6 % Key Statistical Data – Total (3): Admissions 86,732 85,578 Recertifications (6) 46,919 46,186 Total volume (6) 133,651 131,764 Medicare completed episodes 78,318 77,552 Average Medicare revenue per completed

episode (4) $ 2,969 $ 2,886 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.8 14.4 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 94.24 $ 89.10 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.85 $ 8.91 Total Cost per Visit $ 104.09 $ 98.01 Visits 1,826,505 1,836,895 For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 684.4 $ 619.0 Non-Medicare 332.1 300.8 Net service revenue 1,016.5 919.8 Other operating income 7.3 17.7 Cost of service 563.5 543.8 Gross margin 460.3 393.7 Other operating expenses 243.8 226.7 Depreciation and amortization 3.3 2.9 Operating income $ 213.2 $ 164.1 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 10 % (4 %) Non-Medicare revenue 10 % 2 % Total admissions 8 % (1 %) Total volume (2)(6) 6 % 1 % Key Statistical Data – Total (3): Admissions 265,933 245,880 Recertifications (6) 136,744 132,811 Total volume (6) 402,677 378,691 Medicare completed episodes 232,838 221,848 Average Medicare revenue per completed

episode (4) $ 2,962 $ 2,811 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 14.0 15.2 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 91.94 $ 88.64 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.54 $ 9.10 Total Cost per Visit $ 101.48 $ 97.74 Visits 5,553,423 5,563,992

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the transition to PDGM effective January 1, 2020 and the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information – Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 187.8 $ 189.0 Non-Medicare 9.7 10.7 Net service revenue 197.5 199.7 Other operating income — 1.7 Cost of service 107.6 104.1 Gross margin 89.9 97.3 Other operating expenses 49.5 47.8 Depreciation and amortization 0.7 0.6 Operating income $ 39.7 $ 48.9 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (1 %) 3 % Hospice admissions 1 % 9 % Average daily census (5 %) — % Key Statistical Data – Total (2): Hospice admissions 13,292 13,026 Average daily census 13,272 13,953 Revenue per day, net $ 161.74 $ 155.57 Cost of service per day $ 88.06 $ 81.05 Average discharge length of stay 94 101 For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 556.2 $ 516.5 Non-Medicare 30.7 29.7 Net service revenue 586.9 546.2 Other operating income 6.0 8.9 Cost of service 314.4 293.1 Gross margin 278.5 262.0 Other operating expenses 144.4 127.4 Depreciation and amortization 2.0 1.7 Operating income $ 132.1 $ 132.9 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue — % 4 % Hospice admissions 3 % 3 % Average daily census (4 %) 1 % Key Statistical Data – Total (2): Hospice admissions 39,650 35,755 Average daily census 13,282 12,841 Revenue per day, net $ 161.87 $ 155.23 Cost of service per day $ 86.68 $ 83.29 Average discharge length of stay 95 98

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

Segment Information – Personal Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 15.9 18.4 Net service revenue 15.9 18.4 Other operating income — 0.5 Cost of service 11.7 13.5 Gross margin 4.2 5.4 Other operating expenses 2.6 3.2 Depreciation and amortization 0.1 — Operating income $ 1.5 $ 2.2 Key Statistical Data – Total: Billable hours 558,227 673,161 Clients served 8,697 10,153 Shifts 240,736 280,470 Revenue per hour $ 28.44 $ 27.33 Revenue per shift $ 65.95 $ 65.59 Hours per shift 2.3 2.4

For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 49.9 54.8 Net service revenue 49.9 54.8 Other operating income — 1.0 Cost of service 37.4 41.7 Gross margin 12.5 14.1 Other operating expenses 8.8 9.5 Depreciation and amortization 0.2 0.1 Operating income $ 3.5 $ 4.5 Key Statistical Data – Total: Billable hours 1,774,965 2,067,958 Clients served 11,597 14,057 Shifts 759,242 896,141 Revenue per hour $ 28.11 $ 26.51 Revenue per shift $ 65.71 $ 61.18 Hours per shift 2.3 2.3





Segment Information – High Acuity Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 1.5 — Net service revenue 1.5 — Other operating income — — Cost of service 0.9 — Gross margin 0.6 — Other operating expenses 3.9 — Depreciation and amortization 0.5 — Operating income $ (3.8 ) $ — Key Statistical Data – Total: Full risk admissions 46 — Limited risk admissions 188 — Total admissions 234 — Direct medical loss ratio 52.6 % — Number of joint ventures 8 — Market penetration 31 % — Patient satisfaction 92 % — For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 1.5 — Net service revenue 1.5 — Other operating income — — Cost of service 0.9 — Gross margin 0.6 — Other operating expenses 3.9 — Depreciation and amortization 0.5 — Operating income $ (3.8 ) $ — Key Statistical Data – Total: Full risk admissions 46 — Limited risk admissions 188 — Total admissions 234 — Direct medical loss ratio 52.6 % — Number of joint ventures 8 — Market penetration 31 % — Patient satisfaction 92 % —





Segment Information – Corporate

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 40.5 $ 49.9 Depreciation and amortization 5.1 6.7 Total operating expenses $ 45.6 $ 56.6

For the Nine-Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 125.5 $ 129.2 Depreciation and amortization 15.8 15.2 Total operating expenses $ 141.3 $ 144.4





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 45,006 $ 71,981 $ 175,025 $ 138,457 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) 10,731 (10,202 ) 57,192 9,175 Interest expense, net 2,730 2,661 6,685 8,417 Depreciation and amortization 7,487 8,283 21,763 19,955 Certain items (1) 6,858 3,494 (24,440 ) 20,843 Interest component of certain items (1) (451 ) (558 ) (1,437 ) (1,450 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7) $ 72,361 $ 75,659 $ 234,788 $ 195,397





Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net service revenue $ 553,485 $ 544,070 $ 1,654,795 $ 1,520,814 Add: Certain items (1) — — (6,541 ) — Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 553,485 $ 544,070 $ 1,648,254 $ 1,520,814





Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Other operating income $ (4 ) $ 4,812 $ 13,300 $ 27,592 Add: Certain items (1) 4 (4,812 ) (13,300 ) (27,592 ) Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $ — $ — $ — $ —





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 45,006 $ 71,981 $ 175,025 $ 138,457 Add: Certain items (1) 5,474 2,585 (17,495 ) 15,424 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 50,480 $ 74,566 $ 157,530 $ 153,881





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended September 30,

For the Nine-

Month Periods

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.37 $ 2.16 $ 5.30 $ 4.16 Add: Certain items (1) 0.17 0.08 (0.53 ) 0.46 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 1.53 $ 2.24 $ 4.77 $ 4.63

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Certain Items:

For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2021

For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2021 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ — (6,541 ) Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants 4 (13,300 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 3,513 16,457 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 2,757 6,249 COVID-19 costs 199 576 Pre-acquisition legal settlement — 1,825 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 451 1,437 Other (income) expense, net (66 ) (31,143 ) Total $ 6,858 $ (24,440 ) Net of tax $ 5,474 $ (17,495 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ (0.53 )

For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2020

For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2020 (Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants $ (4,812 ) $ (27,592 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 4,389 27,399 Severance – reductions in staffing levels (550 ) 4,633 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 3,626 9,561 COVID-19 costs 322 1,385 Severance – reductions in staffing levels — 271 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 558 1,450 Other (income) expense, net (39 ) 3,736 Total $ 3,494 $ 20,843 Net of tax $ 2,585 $ 15,424 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.46

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.