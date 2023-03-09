BATON ROUGE, La., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, today announced that Paul Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Ginn, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET and at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15th at 8:50 a.m. ET.

To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .