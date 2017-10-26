Amer Sports Corporation

INTERIM REPORT

October 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Amer Sports Corporation Interim Report January-September 2017

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2017

Net sales EUR 733.2 million (July-September 2016: 736.8). In local currencies, net sales increased by 3%. Growth was solid in EMEA and China, whilst the US market continued to be challenging.

Gross margin 46.7% (48.0).

EBIT excluding items affecting comparability (IAC) EUR 109.0 million (106.5). Items affecting comparability were EUR -34.3 million (-2.4), mostly related to the ongoing restructuring announced in February 2017.

Earnings per share excl. IAC EUR 0.65 (0.62).

Free cash flow EUR -55.8 million (-66.9).

Outlook for 2017 unchanged.

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2017

Net sales EUR 1,882.1 million (January-September 2016: 1,849.7). In local currencies, net sales increased by 2%.

Gross margin 45.6% (46.9).

EBIT excluding IAC EUR 122.4 million (140.4). Items affecting comparability were EUR -40.0 million (-8.7).

Earnings per share excl. IAC EUR 0.65 (0.73).

Free cash flow EUR 5.1 million (-88.4).

OUTLOOK

In 2017, Amer Sports’ net sales in local currencies are expected to increase from 2016, despite short-term market softness. EBIT excl. IAC is expected to be approximately at the level of 2016.

The growth in 2017 is expected to be biased to the second half of the year. EBIT excl. IAC includes further accelerated investment into the company’s transformation toward omni-channel and digital to win in the fast changing market place. The company will continue to focus on growing the core business and the five prioritized areas: Apparel and Footwear, US, China, Business to Consumer, as well as digitally connected devices and services.

KEY FIGURES

EUR million 7-9/2017 7-9/2016 1-9/2017 1-9/2016 2016 Net sales 733.2 736.8 1,882.1 1,849.7 2,622.1 Gross profit 342.1 353.3 858.5 868.4 1,213.5 Gross profit % 46.7 48.0 45.6 46.9 46.3 EBITDA excl. IAC*) 124.7 122.3 175.1 185.1 281.7 EBIT excl. IAC 109.0 106.5 122.4 140.4 221.7 EBIT % excl. IAC 14.9 14.5 6.5 7.6 8.5 IAC**) -34.3 -2.4 -40.0 -8.7 -16.9 EBIT 74.7 104.1 82.4 131.7 204.8 EBIT % 10.2 14.1 4.4 7.1 7.8 Financing income and expenses -6.2 -8.0 -20.0 -23.9 -31.8 Earnings before taxes 68.5 96.1 62.4 107.8 173.0 Net result 50.6 70.5 46.1 79.0 126.9 Earnings per share excl. IAC, EUR 0.65 0.62 0.65 0.73 1.18 Free cash flow***) -55.8 -66.9 5.1 -88.4 64.4 Equity ratio, % at period end 34.7 35.3 36.9 Net debt/equity at period end 0.70 0.73 0.53 Personnel at period end 8,611 8,554 8,526 Average rates used, EUR/USD 1.17 1.12 1.11 1.12 1.11

*) EBITDA excl. IAC = EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and depreciation and amortization

**) Items affecting comparability are material items or transactions, which are relevant for understanding the financial performance of Amer Sports when comparing profit of the current period with previous periods. These items can include, but are not limited to, capital gains and losses, significant write-downs, provisions for planned restructuring and other items that are not related to normal business operations from Amer Sports’ management view. A single item affecting comparability has to represent more than one cent per share on annual basis.

***) Cash flow from operating activities – net capital expenditures – change in restricted cash (Net capital expenditures: Total capital expenditure less proceeds from sale of assets).

HEIKKI TAKALA, PRESIDENT AND CEO:

In the third quarter we returned to profitable growth, as expected. Growth was broad-based, and in line with our strategy, driven again by Apparel, own retail, e-commerce and China. Encouragingly, we continued to gain speed in Fitness, and we laid foundation for a rebound in Sports Instruments as we rolled out the complete Spartan product family. We made again significant progress in the company omni-channel transformation to win in the changing market place. We executed the announced restructuring, and we are already delivering significant cost efficiencies, ahead of schedule. Furthermore, we continued to drive cash flow improvement ahead of our target.



In August, we announced our new 2020 financial targets, focus on profitable growth, now with special emphasis given to profitability. We continue to capitalize on our proven growth drivers, most notably softgoods, Direct to Consumer, and China, and we are transforming the company at maximum speed to stay ahead of the game as the market place and the consumer habits are evolving rapidly. In a challenging market, we are making strong progress in executing the strategy, capitalizing on all levers of our value creation model.



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2017

Amer Sports will publish its financial statements bulletin 2017 on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time.

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc’teryx, Mavic, Suunto, and Precor. The company’s technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group’s business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

