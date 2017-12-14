Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.12.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 14.12.2017
SHARE REPURCHASE 14.12.2017
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|14.12.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|AMEAS
|Amount
|20 000
|shares
|Average price/share
|22,5242
|EUR
|Total Cost
|450 484,00
|EUR
Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 3 274 524 shares
including the shares repurchased on 14.12.2017.
On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation
NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki
For more information, please contact:
Päivi Antola, Head of Corporate Communications and IR,
Amer Sports Oyj
tel.+358 20 712 2537
www.amersports.com
Attachments:
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
