Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.12.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 14.12.2017

SHARE REPURCHASE 14.12.2017

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 14.12.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share AMEAS Amount 20 000 shares Average price/share 22,5242 EUR Total Cost 450 484,00 EUR

Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 3 274 524 shares

including the shares repurchased on 14.12.2017.

On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation

NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki

