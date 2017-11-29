Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 29.11.2017
SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2017
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|29.11.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|AMEAS
|Amount
|44 000
|shares
|Average price/share
|22,0618
|EUR
|Total Cost
|970 719,20
|EUR
Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 2 871 524 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.11.2017.
On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation
NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki
For more information, please contact:
Päivi Antola, Head of Corporate Communications and IR,
Amer Sports Oyj
tel.+358 20 712 2537
www.amersports.com
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d91068b-9db0-4b68-9790-81f68ab49c6f
