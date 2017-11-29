Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 29.11.2017

SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2017

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 29.11.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share AMEAS Amount 44 000 shares Average price/share 22,0618 EUR Total Cost 970 719,20 EUR

Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 2 871 524 shares

including the shares repurchased on 29.11.2017.

On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation

NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki

For more information, please contact:

Päivi Antola, Head of Corporate Communications and IR,

Amer Sports Oyj

tel.+358 20 712 2537

www.amersports.com

Attachments:

