Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION     STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT       29.11.2017

SHARE REPURCHASE 29.11.2017

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 29.11.2017  
Bourse trade BUY
Share AMEAS
Amount 44 000 shares
Average price/share 22,0618 EUR
Total Cost 970 719,20 EUR

Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 2 871 524 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.11.2017.

On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation

NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch

Janne Sarvikivi         Ilari Isomäki

For more information, please contact:
Päivi Antola, Head of Corporate Communications and IR,
Amer Sports Oyj
tel.+358 20 712 2537
www.amersports.com

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d91068b-9db0-4b68-9790-81f68ab49c6f

