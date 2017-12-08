Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 8.12.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 8.12.2017

SHARE REPURCHASE 8.12.2017

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 8.12.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share AMEAS Amount 20 000 shares Average price/share 22,3099 EUR Total Cost 446 198,00 EUR

Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 3 194 524 shares

including the shares repurchased on 8.12.2017.

On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation

NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki

