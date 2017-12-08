Amer Sports: SHARE REPURCHASE 8.12.2017

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 8.12.2017
SHARE REPURCHASE 8.12.2017
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|8.12.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|AMEAS
|Amount
|20 000
|shares
|Average price/share
|22,3099
|EUR
|Total Cost
|446 198,00
|EUR
Amer Sports Corporation now holds a total of 3 194 524 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8.12.2017.
On behalf of Amer Sports Corporation
NORDEA BANK AB (publ), Finnish Branch
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki
For more information, please contact:
Päivi Antola, Head of Corporate Communications and IR,
Amer Sports Oyj
tel.+358 20 712 2537
www.amersports.com
