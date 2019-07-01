AmeraMex International Provides Shareholder Update

CHICO, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies ( stevedoring/shipping ), infrastructure construction , and forestry conservation , stated that it has submitted the information requested from the SEC in response to the Company’s submission of its Registration Statement and Form 10 on May 15, 2019. The Company has also applied for a listing on the OTCQB.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, “Thanks to our employees and consultants, we had minimal comments from the SEC and believe our registration statement will become effective in mid to late July. We look forward to becoming a fully reporting company and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. These two positive factors will increase exposure within financial markets and groups of individual investors. We believe the additional exposure and continued sales growth will increase shareholder value.”

About AmeraMex

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.