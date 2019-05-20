AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $527,000

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

CHICO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX),  a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles, announced that it received orders totaling $527,000.

The first order is for a new Taylor forklift capable of lifting 65,000 pounds.  The forklift is expected to ship in approximately 12 months to a California customer.  The second order is for a used Taylor forklift shipping before the end of this week. 

CEO Lee Hamre commented, “To date we have booked $3.9 million in sales.  Our ASV salesperson has already booked approximately $1 million of his $2 million quota for 2019 and has over twenty proposals for ASVs in the pipeline.  On another note, added Hamre, “The SEC accepted our Form 10 last week and we expect comments back in 30-45 days.  We look forward to a terrific 2019.”

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber.  The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service.  Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. 

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member                                                              
Office: 949.632.1900 or [email protected]

