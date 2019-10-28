AmeraMex International Third Quarter Financial Conference Call

Breaking News
CHICO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled its third quarter and nine-month period conference call on Thursday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. 

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time until November 28, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13696224.  A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.AMMX.net.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber.  The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service.  Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. 

