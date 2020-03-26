Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AMERANT ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS, COMMUNITY DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

AMERANT ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS, COMMUNITY DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Company Committed to Help Those Impacted by the Current Global Pandemic

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amerant, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, will be taking a variety of measures to further support its customers during the current COVID-19 outbreak. Effective immediately and until further notice, these include:

  • No Amerant ATM fees for current customers and the community as a whole1
  • Waive late payment fees on all consumer and business loans
  • Waive customer fees for deposit accounts based on needs2
  • No negative reporting to credit bureaus for past due loan balances3
  • Expert small business counsel, along with education on available resources
  • Customer loan payment assistance on an individualized basis3

“As we strive to support both customers and the communities in which we operate, we are looking at how to best provide tangible, meaningful support,” said Millar Wilson, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people that have been affected by this unprecedented event. At Amerant, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are working to offer critical banking options as well as waiving hard fees during this global pandemic. We are in this together.” 

Amerant has operated for over 40 years with 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas and New York. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services.

For additional information about Amerant, please visit amerantbank.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @AmerantBank.

1 Applicable fees from other financial institutions may apply.
2 Decisions on waivers are made in the sole and absolute discretion of Amerant Bank.
3 Applies only to loans held by Amerant Bank. Excludes third party reporting through providers such as First Bank or American Express.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A, and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com  or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACT:
Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing
Israel Kreps, [email protected]
Iliana Torres, [email protected]
305.663.3543

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.