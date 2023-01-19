Board of Directors Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Common Share

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today reported net income attributable to the Company of $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 , or $0.55 per diluted share. Results in the fourth quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $20.9 million, including the retroactive effect of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard for all previous quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2022 for an amount of approximately $11.1 million1. Net income attributable to the Company was $63.3 million for the full-year 2022, or $1.85 per diluted share.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Total assets were $9.1 billion, up $387.8 million, or 4.44%, compared to $8.7 billion as of 3Q22 and up $1.5 billion, or 19.5%, compared to $7.6 billion as of 4Q21.

Total gross loans were $6.92 billion, an increase of $416.3 million, or 6.40%, compared to $6.50 billion in 3Q22 and an increase of $1.35 billion, or 24.3%, compared to $5.57 billion in 4Q21.

Total deposits were $7.04 billion, up $456.1 million, or 6.92%, compared to $6.59 billion in 3Q22 and up $1.41 billion, or 25.1%, compared to $5.63 billion in 4Q21.

Amerant Chairman and CEO Jerry Plush stated “We are pleased to again report strong asset, deposit and revenue growth this quarter. Our team delivered, building on the upward momentum we have shown throughout 2022.”

Adoption of the CECL Accounting Standard

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company adopted the CECL accounting standard for estimating allowance for credit losses. The adoption of CECL as of December 31, 2022, resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $18.7 million, with a corresponding after tax cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings of $13.9 million as of January 1, 2022, as required by the standard. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $20.9 million, which includes the retroactive effect of CECL adoption for all previous quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2022 for an amount of approximately $11.1 million1, including loan growth and changes to macro-economic conditions during the year 2022. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2022 do not reflect the adoption of CECL. The Company will provide an update to its interim consolidated financial information for each of the quarters in 2022 in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, reflecting the impacts of the adoption of CECL on each interim period of 2022.

Under the CECL accounting standard, the model for estimating credit losses on financial assets, including loans held for investment, changes from an incurred loss model to an expected loss model. The allowance for credit losses under the expected loss model is an estimate of life-of-loan losses for the Company’s loans held for investment.

Financial Highlights Continued:

Average yield on loans was 5.85%, up compared to 5.06% and 4.10% in 3Q22 and 4Q21, respectively. Average yield on loans for the full-year 2022 was 4.92%, also up compared to 3.92% for the full-year 2021.

Non-performing loans were $37.6 million, an increase of $18.9 million, or 100.6%, compared to $18.7 million as of 3Q22 and a decrease of $12.2 million, or 24.5%, compared to $49.8 million as of 4Q21. The increase resulted from a single commercial loan that is expected to become real estate owned without additional charges in 1Q23.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $83.5 million, an increase of $29.8 million, or 55.5%, compared to $53.7 million as of 3Q22 and an increase of $13.6 million, or 19.5%, compared to $69.9 million in 4Q21. The increase to the ACL was primarily driven by the adoption of CECL as of December 31, 2022. Quarterly amounts for third quarter of 2022 do not reflect the adoption of CECL.

Core deposits were $5.32 billion, up $114.3 million, or 2.2%, compared to $5.20 billion as of 3Q22 and up $1.0 billion, or 23.8%, compared to $4.29 billion as of 4Q21.

Average cost of total deposits was 1.38%, an increase compared to 0.83% in 3Q22 and 0.41% in 4Q21. Average cost of total deposits for the full-year 2022 was 0.80%, also an increase compared to 0.49% for the full-year 2021.

Loan to deposit ratio was 98.23% compared to 98.71% and 98.88% in 3Q22 and 4Q21, respectively.

Assets Under Management and custody (“AUM”) totaled $2.00 billion as of 4Q22, an increase of $0.2 billion, or 10.2%, compared to $1.81 billion as of 3Q22 and a decrease of $0.2 billion, or 10.1%, compared to $2.22 billion in 4Q21.

Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) 2 was $44.5 million in 4Q22, an increase of $14.7 million, or 49.3%, compared to $29.8 million in 3Q22, and a decrease of $34.7 million, or 43.8%, compared to $79.1 million in 4Q21. PPNR 2 was $93.9 million for the full-year 2022, a decrease of $36.3 million, or 27.9%, compared to $130.1 million for the full-year 2021. Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“Core PPNR”) 2 was $37.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 24.8%, from $30.3 million in 3Q22 and an increase of $18.9 million, or 100.1%, from $18.9 million in 4Q21. Core PPNR 2 was $105.5 million for the full-year 2022, an increase of $35.6 million, or 50.9%, compared to $69.9 million for the full-year 2021.

Net Interest Income (“NII”) was $82.2 million, up $12.3 million, or 17.6%, compared to $69.9 million in 3Q22 and up $26.4 million, or 47.3%, compared to $55.8 million in 4Q21. NII was $266.7 million for the full-year 2022, up $61.5 million, or 29.99%, compared to $205.1 million for the full-year 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $20.9 million, up compared to $3.0 million in 3Q22, and a release from the provision of $6.5 million in 4Q21. Provision for credit losses was $13.9 million for the full-year 2022, compared to a release of $16.5 million in the full-year 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses in 4Q22 includes the retroactive effect of CECL adoption for all previous quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2022 for an amount of approximately $11.1 million 1 , including loan growth and changes to macro-economic conditions during the year 2022. The Company also recorded $9.8 million in provision for credit losses in 4Q22, of which a $2.2 million was for a specific reserve on a commercial loan, and $5.5 million related to consumer loans and a change in the consumer credit charge-off policy.

Non-interest expense was $62.2 million, up $6.1 million, or 10.9%, compared to $56.1 million in 3Q22 and up $7.2 million, or 13.0%, compared to $55.1 million in 4Q21. Non-interest expense was $241.4 million for the full-year 2022, up $43.2 million or 21.78%, compared to $198.2 million for the full-year 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 58.42%, down compared to 65.36% in 3Q22 and up compared to 41.40% in 4Q21. The efficiency ratio was 72.29% for the full-year 2022 compared to 60.85% for the full-year 2021.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.83% compared to 1.00% and 3.45% in 3Q22 and 4Q21, respectively. ROA was 0.77% for the full-year 2022 compared to 1.50% for the full-year 2021.

Return on average equity (“ROE”) was 10.33% compared to 11.28% and 32.04% in 3Q22 and 4Q21, respectively. ROE was 8.45% for the full-year 2022 compared to 14.19% for the full-year 2021.

On January 18, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2023.

1 The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter under CECL, excluding the retroactive effect corresponding to the first, second and third quarters of 2022, is approximately $7.0 million dollars, which results in net income attributable to the Company of $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.65 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.amerantbank.com. The online replay will remain available for approximately one month following the call through the above link.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S. with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 16 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goals,” “outlooks,” “modeled,” “dedicated,” “create,” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those relating to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in “Risk factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Interim Financial Information

Unaudited financial information as of and for interim periods, including the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and the three month period ended December 31, 2021, may not reflect our results of operations for our fiscal year ended, or financial condition as of December 31, 2022, or any other period of time or date.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard for estimating allowance for credit losses. The adoption of CECL as of December 31, 2022, resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $18.7 million, with a corresponding after tax cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings of $13.9 million as of January 1, 2022, as required by the standard. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $20.9 million, which includes the retroactive effect of CECL adoption for all previous quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2022 for an amount of approximately $11.1 million, including loan growth and changes to macro-economic conditions during the year 2022. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2022 do not reflect the adoption of CECL. The Company will provide an update to its interim consolidated financial information for each of the quarters in 2022 in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, reflecting the impacts of the adoption of CECL on each interim period of 2022.

Under the CECL accounting standard, the model for estimating credit losses on financial assets, including loans held for investment, changes from an incurred loss model to an expected loss model. The allowance for credit losses under the expected loss model is an estimate of life-of-loan losses for the Company’s loans held for investment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company supplements its financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with non-GAAP financial measures, such as “pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)”, “core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR)”, “core noninterest income”, “core noninterest expenses”, “core net income”, “core earnings per share (basic and diluted)”, “core return on assets (Core ROA)”, “core return on equity (Core ROE)”, “core efficiency ratio”, and “tangible stockholders’ equity book value per common share”. This supplemental information is not required by, or is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures” and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP measures presented herein.

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those mentioned above, both to explain our results to shareholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our past performance and prospects for future performance, especially in light of the Company’s adoption of CECL as of December 31, 2022 and for the year then ended, as well as the additional costs we have incurred in connection with the Company’s restructuring activities that began in 2018 and continued in 2022, including the effect of non-core banking activities such as the sale of loans and securities, the valuation of securities, derivatives, loans held for sale and other real estate owned, the sale of our corporate headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2021, and other non-routine actions intended to improve customer service and operating performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 1- Selected Financial Information

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from our unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements.

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Consolidated Balance Sheets (audited) Total assets $ 9,127,804 $ 8,739,979 $ 8,151,242 $ 7,805,836 $ 7,638,399 Total investments 1,366,680 1,352,782 1,422,479 1,324,969 1,341,241 Total gross loans (1) 6,919,632 6,503,359 5,847,384 5,721,177 5,567,540 Allowance for credit losses (2) 83,500 53,711 52,027 56,051 69,899 Total deposits 7,044,199 6,588,122 6,202,854 5,691,701 5,630,871 Core deposits (3) 5,315,944 5,201,681 4,948,445 4,443,414 4,293,031 Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings 906,486 981,005 830,524 980,047 809,577 Senior notes 59,210 59,131 59,052 58,973 58,894 Subordinated notes (4) 29,284 29,241 29,199 29,156 — Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 Stockholders’ equity (2)(5)(6)(7) 705,726 695,698 711,450 749,396 831,873 Assets under management and custody (8) 1,995,666 1,811,265 1,868,017 2,129,387 2,221,077

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages, share data and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Results of Operations (audited) Net interest income $ 82,178 $ 69,897 $ 58,945 $ 55,645 $ 55,780 $ 266,665 $ 205,141 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (2) 20,945 3,000 — (10,000 ) (6,500 ) 13,945 (16,500 ) Noninterest income 24,365 15,956 12,931 14,025 77,290 67,277 120,621 Noninterest expense 62,241 56,113 62,241 60,818 55,088 241,413 198,242 Net income attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (9) 18,766 20,920 7,674 15,950 65,469 63,310 112,921 Effective income tax rate 20.32 % 21.93 % 21.10 % 21.10 % 23.88 % 21.15 % 23.41 % Common Share Data Stockholders’ book value per common share $ 20.87 $ 20.60 $ 21.07 $ 21.82 $ 23.18 $ 20.87 $ 23.18 Tangible stockholders’ equity (book value) per common share (10) $ 20.19 $ 19.92 $ 20.40 $ 21.15 $ 22.55 $ 20.19 $ 22.55 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 1.79 $ 1.87 $ 3.04 Diluted earnings per common share (11) $ 0.55 $ 0.62 $ 0.23 $ 0.45 $ 1.77 $ 1.85 $ 3.01 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 33,496,096 33,476,418 33,675,930 34,819,984 36,606,969 33,862,410 37,169,283 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (11) 33,813,593 33,746,878 33,914,529 35,114,043 37,064,769 34,142,563 37,527,523 Cash dividend declared per common share (7) $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 $ 0.06

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 Other Financial and Operating Data (12) (audited) Profitability Indicators (%) Net interest income / Average total interest earning assets (NIM) (13) 3.96 % 3.61 % 3.28 % 3.18 % 3.17 % 3.53 % 2.90 % Net income / Average total assets (ROA) (14) 0.83 % 1.00 % 0.39 % 0.84 % 3.45 % 0.77 % 1.50 % Net income / Average stockholders’ equity (ROE) (15) 10.33 % 11.28 % 4.14 % 8.10 % 32.04 % 8.45 % 14.19 % Noninterest income / Total revenue (16) 22.87 % 18.59 % 17.99 % 20.13 % 58.08 % 20.15 % 37.03 % Capital Indicators (%) Total capital ratio (17) 12.39 % 12.49 % 13.21 % 13.80 % 14.56 % 12.39 % 14.56 % Tier 1 capital ratio (18) 10.89 % 11.34 % 11.99 % 12.48 % 13.45 % 10.89 % 13.45 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (19) 9.18 % 9.88 % 10.25 % 10.67 % 11.52 % 9.18 % 11.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) (20) 10.10 % 10.50 % 11.08 % 11.55 % 12.50 % 10.10 % 12.50 % Tangible common equity ratio (21) 7.50 % 7.72 % 8.47 % 9.34 % 10.63 % 7.50 % 10.63 % Liquidity Ratios (%) Loans to Deposits (22) 98.23 % 98.71 % 94.27 % 100.52 % 98.88 % 98.23 % 98.88 % Asset Quality Indicators (%) Non-performing assets / Total assets (23) 0.41 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.73 % 0.78 % 0.41 % 0.78 % Non-performing loans / Total loans (1) (24) 0.54 % 0.29 % 0.43 % 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.54 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses / Total non-performing loans (2)(24) 222.08 % 287.56 % 206.84 % 119.34 % 140.41 % 222.08 % 140.41 % Allowance for loan credit losses / Total loans held for investment (1)(2) 1.22 % 0.83 % 0.91 % 0.99 % 1.29 % 1.22 % 1.29 % Net charge-offs / Average total loans held for investment (25) 0.59 % 0.09 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.52 % 0.32 % 0.44 % Efficiency Indicators (% except FTE) Noninterest expense / Average total assets 2.75 % 2.67 % 3.18 % 3.20 % 2.90 % 2.95 % 2.63 % Salaries and employee benefits / Average total assets 1.45 % 1.43 % 1.54 % 1.60 % 1.65 % 1.51 % 1.56 % Other operating expenses/ Average total assets (26) 1.30 % 1.24 % 1.64 % 1.60 % 1.25 % 1.44 % 1.07 % Efficiency ratio (27) 58.42 % 65.36 % 86.59 % 87.29 % 41.40 % 72.29 % 60.85 % Full-Time-Equivalent Employees (FTEs) (28) 692 681 680 677 763 692 763

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 Core Selected Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Data (10) (audited) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 44,457 $ 29,784 $ 9,707 $ 9,928 $ 79,141 $ 93,876 $ 130,130 Core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR) $ 37,838 $ 30,325 $ 19,447 $ 17,869 $ 18,911 $ 105,479 $ 69,907 Core net income $ 13,610 $ 21,275 $ 15,358 $ 22,216 $ 19,339 $ 72,459 $ 66,796 Core basic earnings per common share 0.41 0.64 0.46 0.64 0.53 2.14 1.80 Core earnings per diluted common share (11) 0.40 0.63 0.45 0.63 0.52 2.12 1.78 Core net income / Average total assets (Core ROA) (14) 0.60 % 1.01 % 0.78 % 1.17 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Core net income / Average stockholders’ equity (Core ROE) (15) 7.49 % 11.47 % 8.28 % 11.28 % 9.46 % 9.67 % 8.39 % Core efficiency ratio (29) 61.34 % 64.14 % 73.68 % 76.36 % 74.98 % 68.11 % 73.96 %

(1) Total gross loans include loans held for investment net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs. In addition, at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, total loans include $66.4 million, $68.6 million and $143.2 million, respectively, in NYC real estate loans held for sale carried at the lower of cost or estimated fair value. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company transferred the NYC real estate loans held for sale to the loans held for investment category. Also, in the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately $57.3 million and $49.4 million, respectively, in loans held for sale carried at the lower of cost or estimated fair value related to the New York portfolio. In addition, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, total loans include $62.4 million, $57.6 million, $54.9 million, $17.1 million and $14.9 million, respectively, primarily in mortgage loans held for sale carried at fair value.

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard using a modified retrospective approach. Therefore, quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2022 do not reflect the adoption of CECL. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded an increase to its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) of $18.7 million as of January 1, 2022, with a corresponding after tax cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings of $13.9 million. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded the impact of CECL on its ACL in 2022 through a provision for credit losses of $11.1 million, including the retroactive effect of CECL for all previous quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has not elected to apply an available three-year transition provision to its regulatory capital computations as a result of its adoption of CECL in 2022.

(3) Core deposits consist of total deposits excluding all time deposits.

(4) On March 9, 2022, the Company completed a $30.0 million offering of subordinated notes with a 4.25% fixed-to-floating rate and due March 15, 2032 (the “Subordinated Notes”). The Subordinated Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.25% per annum, from and including March 9, 2022, to but excluding March 15, 2027, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including March 15, 2027, to but excluding the stated maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the then-current benchmark rate, which will initially be the three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 251 basis points, with interest during such period payable quarterly in arrears. If the three-month SOFR cannot be determined during the applicable floating rate period, a different index will be determined and used in accordance with the terms of the Subordinated Notes. Notes are presented net of direct issuance costs which are deferred and amortized over 10 years. The Subordinated Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital of the Company for regulatory capital purposes, and rank equally in right of payment to all of our existing and future subordinated indebtedness.

(5) In the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 652,118 shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average price of $33.96 per share, under the Class A common stock repurchase program launched in 2021 (the “Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program”). The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $22.1 million, including transaction costs. On January 31, 2022, the Company announced the completion of the Class A Common Stock repurchase program. In addition, in the first quarter of 2022, the Company announced the launch of a new repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of its shares of Class A common stock (the “New Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program”). In the second and first quarters of 2022, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 611,525 shares and 991,362 shares, respectively, of Class A common stock at a weighted average price of $28.19 per share and $32.96 per share, respectively, under the New Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program. In the second and first quarters of 2022, the aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $17.2 million and $32.7 million, respectively, including transaction costs. On May 19, 2022, the Company announced the completion of repurchased under the New Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program.

(6) In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s shareholders approved a clean-up merger, previously announced by the Company, pursuant to which a subsidiary of the Company merged with and into the Company (the “Merger”). Under the terms of the Merger, each outstanding share of Class B common stock was converted to 0.95 of a share of Class A common stock. In addition, any shareholder who owned fewer than 100 shares of Class A common stock upon completion of the Merger, received cash in lieu of Class A common stock. There were no authorized or outstanding Class B common stock at December 31, 2021. Furthermore, in connection with the Merger, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program which provided for the potential to repurchase up to $50 million of shares of Class A common stock. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 1,175,119 shares of Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $36.3 million, including $27.9 million repurchased under the Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program and $8.5 million shares cashed out in accordance with the terms of the Merger. The total weighted average market price of these transactions was $30.92 per share.

(7) In the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2022, and in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.09, $0.09, $0.09, $0.09 and $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, respectively. The dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 was paid on November 30, 2022 to shareholders record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. The dividend declared in the third quarter of 2022 was paid on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022.The dividend declared in the second quarter of 2022 was paid on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022.The dividend declared in the first quarter of 2022 was paid on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2022. The dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2021 was paid on or before January 15, 2022 to holders of record as of December 22, 2021. The aggregate amount paid in connection with these dividends in the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2022, and in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million, $3.0 million, $3.0 million, $3.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively

(8) Assets held for clients in an agency or fiduciary capacity which are not assets of the Company and therefore are not included in the consolidated financial statements.

(9) In the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, net income exclude losses of $0.2 million, $44 thousand, $0.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively, attributable to the minority interest of Amerant Mortgage LLC. Beginning March 31, 2022, the minority interest share changed from 49% to 42.6%. This change had no impact to the Company’s financial condition or results of operations as of and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, in the second quarter of 2022, the minority interest share changed from 42.6% to 20%. In connection with the change in minority interest share in the second quarter of 2022, the Company reduced its additional paid-in capital for a total of $1.9 million with a corresponding increase to the equity attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(10) This presentation contains adjusted financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. This adjusted financial information is reconciled to GAAP in Exhibit 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(11) In all the periods shown, potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock, restricted stock units and performance stock units. Potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in all the periods shown, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect in per share earnings.

(12) Operating data for the periods presented have been annualized.

(13) NIM is defined as NII divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income.

(14) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of total assets.

(15) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of stockholders’ equity.

(16) Total revenue is the result of net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.

(17) Total stockholders’ equity divided by total risk-weighted assets, calculated according to the standardized regulatory capital ratio calculations.

(18) Tier 1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets. Tier 1 capital is composed of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital plus outstanding qualifying trust preferred securities of $62.3 million at each of all the dates presented.

(19) Tier 1 capital divided by quarter to date average assets.

(20) CET1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets.

(21) Tangible common equity is calculated as the ratio of common equity less goodwill and other intangibles divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. Other intangible assets consist of, among other things, mortgage servicing rights and are included in other assets in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets.

(22) Calculated as the ratio of total loans gross divided by total deposits.

(23) Non-performing assets include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans, restructured loans that are considered “troubled debt restructurings” or “TDRs”, and other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties acquired through or in lieu of foreclosure.

(24) Non-performing loans include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans and restructured loans that are considered TDRs.

(25) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of outstanding loan principal balance net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs, excluding the allowance for credit losses. During the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021, there were net charge offs of $9.8 million, $1.3 million, $4.0 million, $3.8 million, and $7.0 million, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company charged-off $3.9 million related to a CRE loan, $5.5 million related to multiple consumer loans and $1.1 million related to multiple commercial loans. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company charged-off $1.7 million related to multiple consumer loans and $0.2 million in connection with two commercial loans. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company charged-off $3.6 million in connection with a loan relationship with a Miami-based U.S. coffee trader. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company charged-off $3.3 million in two commercial loans, including $2.5 million related to a nonaccrual loan paid off during the period. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company charged-off an aggregate of $4.2 million related to various commercial loans and $1.8 million related to one real estate loan.

(26) Other operating expenses is the result of total noninterest expense less salary and employee benefits.

(27) Efficiency ratio is the result of noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income and NII.

(28) As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, includes 68, 67, 67, 79, and 72 FTEs for Amerant Mortgage LLC, respectively. In addition, effective January 1, 2022, there were 80 employees who are no longer working for the Company as a result of the new agreement with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“FIS”).

Exhibit 2– Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company’s interim unaudited and annual audited consolidated financial statements, adjusted for certain costs incurred by the Company in the periods presented related to tax deductible restructuring costs, provision for (reversal of) credit losses, provision for income tax expense (benefit), the effect of non-core banking activities such as the sale of loans and securities,the valuation of securities, derivatives, loans held for sale and other real estate owned, the sale and leaseback of our corporate headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2021, and other non-recurring actions intended to improve customer service and operating performance. The Company believes these adjusted numbers are useful to understand the Company’s performance absent these transactions and events.

Three Months Ended, Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021

(audited) Net income attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (1) $ 18,766 $ 20,920 $ 7,674 $ 15,950 $ 65,469 $ 63,310 $ 112,921 Plus: provision for (reversal of) credit losses (1) 20,945 3,000 — (10,000 ) (6,500 ) 13,945 (16,500 ) Plus: provision for income tax expense (2) 4,746 5,864 2,033 3,978 20,172 16,621 33,709 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 44,457 $ 29,784 $ 9,707 $ 9,928 $ 79,141 $ 93,876 $ 130,130 Plus: non-routine noninterest expense items 2,447 1,954 7,995 6,574 1,895 18,970 7,057 (Less) Plus: non-routine noninterest income items (9,066 ) (1,413 ) 1,745 1,367 (62,125 ) (7,367 ) (67,280 ) Core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR) $ 37,838 $ 30,325 $ 19,447 $ 17,869 $ 18,911 $ 105,479 $ 69,907 Total noninterest income $ 24,365 $ 15,956 $ 12,931 $ 14,025 $ 77,290 $ 67,277 $ 120,621 Less: Non-routine noninterest income items: Less: gain on sale of Headquarters building (2) — — — — 62,387 — 62,387 Derivative gains (losses), net 1,040 (95 ) 855 (1,345 ) — 455 — Securities (loss) gains, net (3,364 ) 1,508 (2,602 ) 769 (117 ) (3,689 ) 3,740 Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net 11,390 — 2 (714 ) — 10,678 (2,488 ) (Loss) gain on sale of loans — — — (77 ) (145 ) (77 ) 3,641 Total non-routine noninterest income items $ 9,066 $ 1,413 $ (1,745 ) $ (1,367 ) $ 62,125 $ 7,367 $ 67,280 Core noninterest income $ 15,299 $ 14,543 $ 14,676 $ 15,392 $ 15,165 $ 59,910 $ 53,341 Total noninterest expenses $ 62,241 $ 56,113 $ 62,241 $ 60,818 $ 55,088 $ 241,413 $ 198,242 Less: non-routine noninterest expense items Restructuring costs (3) Staff reduction costs (4) 1,221 358 674 765 26 3,018 3,604 Contract termination costs (5) — 289 2,802 4,012 — 7,103 — Legal and Consulting fees (6) 1,226 1,073 80 1,246 1,277 3,625 1,689 Digital transformation expenses — — — 45 50 45 412 Lease impairment charge (7) — — 1,565 14 — 1,579 810 Branch closure expenses (8) — — — 33 542 33 542 Total restructuring costs $ 2,447 $ 1,720 $ 5,121 $ 6,115 $ 1,895 $ 15,403 $ 7,057 Other non-routine noninterest expense items: Other real estate owned valuation expense (9) — 234 3,174 — — 3,408 — Loans held for sale valuation (reversal) expense (10) — — (300 ) 459 — 159 — Total non-routine noninterest expense items $ 2,447 $ 1,954 $ 7,995 $ 6,574 $ 1,895 $ 18,970 $ 7,057 Core noninterest expenses $ 59,794 $ 54,159 $ 54,246 $ 54,244 $ 53,193 $ 222,443 $ 191,185 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021

(audited) Net income attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (1) $ 18,766 $ 20,920 $ 7,674 $ 15,950 $ 65,469 $ 63,310 $ 112,921 Plus after-tax non-routine items in noninterest expense: Non-routine items in noninterest expense before income tax effect 2,447 1,954 7,995 6,574 1,895 18,970 7,057 Income tax effect (11) (460 ) (478 ) (1,687 ) (1,387 ) (478 ) (4,012 ) (1,652 ) Total after-tax non-routine items in noninterest expense 1,987 1,476 6,308 5,187 1,417 14,958 5,405 Plus (less): before-tax non-routine items in noninterest income: Non-routine items in noninterest income before income tax effect (9,066 ) (1,413 ) 1,745 1,367 (62,125 ) (7,367 ) (67,280 ) Income tax effect (11) 1,923 292 (369 ) (288 ) 14,578 1,558 15,750 Total after-tax non-routine items in noninterest income (7,143 ) (1,121 ) 1,376 1,079 (47,547 ) (5,809 ) (51,530 ) Core net income $ 13,610 $ 21,275 $ 15,358 $ 22,216 $ 19,339 $ 72,459 $ 66,796 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 1.79 $ 1.87 $ 3.04 Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense 0.06 0.04 0.19 0.15 0.04 0.44 0.15 (Less) Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.21 ) (0.02 ) 0.04 0.03 (1.30 ) (0.17 ) (1.39 ) Total core basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 2.14 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per share (12) $ 0.55 $ 0.62 $ 0.23 $ 0.45 $ 1.77 $ 1.85 $ 3.01 Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense 0.06 0.04 0.18 0.15 0.04 0.44 0.14 (Less) Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.21 ) (0.03 ) 0.04 0.03 (1.29 ) (0.17 ) (1.37 ) Total core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 0.45 $ 0.63 $ 0.52 $ 2.12 $ 1.78 Net income / Average total assets (ROA) 0.83 % 1.00 % 0.39 % 0.84 % 3.45 % 0.77 % 1.50 % Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.07 % 0.18 % 0.07 % (Less) Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.32 )% (0.06 )% 0.07 % 0.06 % (2.50 )% (0.07 )% (0.68 )% Core net income / Average total assets (Core ROA) 0.60 % 1.01 % 0.78 % 1.18 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Net income / Average stockholders’ equity (ROE) 10.33 % 11.28 % 4.14 % 8.10 % 32.04 % 8.45 % 14.19 % Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense 1.09 % 0.80 % 3.40 % 2.63 % 0.69 % 2.00 % 0.68 % (Less) Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (3.93 )% (0.61 )% 0.74 % 0.55 % (23.27 )% (0.78 )% (6.48 )% Core net income / Average stockholders’ equity (Core ROE) 7.49 % 11.47 % 8.28 % 11.28 % 9.46 % 9.67 % 8.39 % Efficiency ratio 58.42 % 65.36 % 86.59 % 87.29 % 41.40 % 72.29 % 60.85 % Less: impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense (2.30 )% (2.28 )% (11.12 )% (9.43 )% (1.43 )% (5.68 )% (2.16 )% Plus (Less): impact of non-routine items in noninterest income 5.22 % 1.06 % (1.79 )% (1.50 )% 35.01 % 1.50 % 15.27 % Core efficiency ratio 61.34 % 64.14 % 73.68 % 76.36 % 74.98 % 68.11 % 73.96 % (in thousands, except percentages, share data and per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021

(audited) Stockholders’ equity $ 705,726 $ 695,698 $ 711,450 $ 749,396 $ 831,873 $ 705,726 $ 831,873 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (13) (23,161 ) (22,814 ) (22,808 ) (22,795 ) (22,528 ) (23,161 ) (22,528 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 682,565 $ 672,884 $ 688,642 $ 726,601 $ 809,345 $ 682,565 $ 809,345 Total assets 9,127,804 8,739,979 8,151,242 7,805,836 7,638,399 9,127,804 7,638,399 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (13) (23,161 ) (22,814 ) (22,808 ) (22,795 ) (22,528 ) (23,161 ) (22,528 ) Tangible assets $ 9,104,643 $ 8,717,165 $ 8,128,434 $ 7,783,041 $ 7,615,871 $ 9,104,643 $ 7,615,871 Common shares outstanding 33,815,161 33,773,249 33,759,604 34,350,822 35,883,320 33,815,161 35,883,320 Tangible common equity ratio 7.50 % 7.72 % 8.47 % 9.34 % 10.63 % 7.50 % 10.63 % Stockholders’ book value per common share $ 20.87 $ 20.60 $ 21.07 $ 21.82 $ 23.18 $ 20.87 $ 23.18 Tangible stockholders’ book value per common share $ 20.19 $ 19.92 $ 20.40 $ 21.15 $ 22.55 $ 20.19 $ 22.55

(1) Net income attributable to the Company results in $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, excluding the CECL retroactive effect corresponding to the first, second, and third quarters of 2022. The provision for credit losses attributable to the fourth quarter of 2022 is $16.9 million, excluding the CECL retroactive effect corresponding to the first, second and third quarters of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company adopted CECL and recorded the related impact on its ACL in 2022 through a provision for credit losses of $11.1 million.

(2) The Company sold its Coral Gables headquarters for $135 million, with an approximate carrying value of $69.9 million at the time of sale and transaction costs of $2.6 million. The Company leased-back the property for an 18-year term. The provision for income tax expense includes approximately $16.1 million related to this transaction in the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(3) Expenses incurred for actions designed to implement the Company’s business strategy. These actions include, but are not limited to reductions in workforce, streamlining operational processes, rolling out the Amerant brand, implementation of new technology system applications, decommissioning of legacy technologies, enhanced sales tools and training, expanded product offerings and improved customer analytics to identify opportunities.

(4) In the fourth quarter of 2022, includes expenses primarily in connection with changes in certain positions within our business units. In the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, includes expenses primarily in connection with the elimination of certain support functions. In the second and first quarters of 2022, includes expenses primarily in connection with the restructuring of business lines and the outsourcing of certain human resources functions.

(5) Contract termination and related costs associated with third party vendors resulting from the Company’s engagement of FIS.

(6) Includes: (i) expenses in connection with the engagement of FIS of $1.1 million, $1.0 million, $0.8 million and $0.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $2.9 million and $0.7 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; (ii) an aggregate of $0.3 million in connection with information technology projects, and certain search and recruitment expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2022, and (iii) expenses in connection with the Merger and related transactions of $0.6 million and $0.8 million in the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(7) In the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022, includes $1.6 million of ROU asset impairment associated with the closure of a branch in Pembroke Pines, Florida in 2022. In the year ended December 31, 2021, includes $0.8 million of ROU asset impairment associated with the lease of the NY loan production office.

(8) Expenses related to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida branch lease termination in 2021 and in Wellington, Florida in 2022.

(9) Fair value adjustment related to one OREO property in New York.

(10) Fair value adjustment related to the New York loan portfolio held for sale carried at the lower of cost or fair value.

(11) In the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and in the three months ended March 31, 2022, amounts were calculated based upon the effective tax rate for the periods of 21.15%, 23.41% and 21.10%, respectively. For all of the other periods shown, amounts represent the difference between the prior and current period year-to-date tax effect.

(12) In the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock, restricted stock units and performance stock units. In all the periods presented, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in those periods, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect on per share earnings.

(13) Other intangible assets consist of, among other things, mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) of $1.3 million, $1.0 million, $0.9 million, $0.9 million and $0.6 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and are included in other assets in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets.





Exhibit 3 – Average Balance Sheet, Interest and Yield/Rate Analysis

The following tables present average balance sheet information, interest income, interest expense and the corresponding average yields earned and rates paid for the periods presented. The average balances for loans include both performing and nonperforming balances. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and the amortization of non-refundable loan origination fees, net of direct loan origination costs, accounted for as yield adjustments. Average balances represent the daily average balances for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Interest-earning assets: Loan portfolio, net (1)(2) $ 6,688,839 $ 98,579 5.85 % $ 6,021,294 $ 76,779 5.06 % $ 5,475,207 $ 56,521 4.10 % Debt securities available for sale (3)(4) 1,060,240 9,817 3.67 % 1,110,153 8,379 2.99 % 1,171,691 7,010 2.37 % Debt securities held to maturity (5) 239,680 2,052 3.40 % 235,916 1,921 3.23 % 121,842 745 2.43 % Debt securities held for trading 56 1 7.08 % 65 1 6.10 % 143 1 2.77 % Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 12,365 — — % 12,018 — — % 17,138 59 1.37 % Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock 55,585 874 6.24 % 49,398 605 4.86 % 49,591 535 4.28 % Deposits with banks 183,926 2,051 4.42 % 258,237 1,452 2.23 % 155,479 58 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 8,240,691 113,374 5.46 % 7,687,081 89,137 4.60 % 6,991,091 64,929 3.68 % Total non-interest-earning assets (6) 731,685 639,118 537,549 Total assets $ 8,972,376 $ 8,326,199 $ 7,528,640

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking and saving accounts – Interest bearing DDA $ 2,178,106 $ 8,860 1.61 % $ 2,077,321 $ 4,934 0.94 % $ 1,342,416 $ 208 0.06 % Money market 1,412,033 6,034 1.70 % 1,363,799 3,555 1.03 % 1,337,529 788 0.23 % Savings 313,688 55 0.07 % 320,861 54 0.07 % 327,090 11 0.01 % Total checking and saving accounts 3,903,827 14,949 1.52 % 3,761,981 8,543 0.90 % 3,007,035 1,007 0.13 % Time deposits 1,538,239 8,623 2.22 % 1,247,084 4,717 1.50 % 1,380,337 4,777 1.37 % Total deposits 5,442,066 23,572 1.72 % 5,009,065 13,260 1.05 % 4,387,372 5,784 0.52 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 68 1 5.83 % — — — % 55 — — % Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings (7) 994,185 5,293 2.11 % 866,639 3,977 1.82 % 863,137 1,805 0.83 % Senior notes 59,172 941 6.31 % 59,092 941 6.32 % 58,855 942 6.35 % Subordinated notes 29,263 361 4.89 % 29,220 362 4.92 % — — — % Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 1,028 6.35 % 64,178 700 4.33 % 64,178 618 3.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,588,932 31,196 1.88 % 6,028,194 19,240 1.27 % 5,373,597 9,149 0.68 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,318,787 1,316,988 1,210,365 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 343,923 245,425 133,927 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,662,710 1,562,413 1,344,292 Total liabilities 8,251,642 7,590,607 6,717,889 Stockholders’ equity 720,734 735,592 810,751 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,972,376 $ 8,326,199 $ 7,528,640 Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,651,759 $ 1,658,887 $ 1,617,494 Net interest income $ 82,178 $ 69,897 $ 55,780 Net interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.33 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (8) 3.96 % 3.61 % 3.17 % Cost of total deposits (9) 1.38 % 0.83 % 0.41 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.07 % 127.52 % 130.10 % Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans 0.38 % 0.42 % 1.13 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

(audited) (in thousands, except percentages) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Interest-earning assets: Loan portfolio, net (1)(2) $ 5,963,190 $ 293,210 4.92 % $ 5,514,110 $ 216,097 3.92 % Debt securities available for sale (3)(4) 1,112,590 33,187 2.98 % 1,194,505 26,953 2.26 % Debt securities held to maturity (5) 192,397 5,657 2.94 % 97,501 2,036 2.09 % Debt securities held for trading 64 4 6.25 % 165 5 3.03 % Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 9,560 — — % 22,332 284 1.27 % Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock 51,496 2,565 4.98 % 53,106 2,222 4.18 % Deposits with banks 231,402 4,153 1.79 % 201,950 247 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 7,560,699 338,776 4.48 % 7,083,669 247,844 3.50 % Total non-interest-earning assets (6) 626,989 449,347 Total assets $ 8,187,688 $ 7,533,016 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking and saving accounts – Interest bearing DDA $ 1,872,100 $ 15,118 0.81 % $ 1,309,699 $ 591 0.05 % Money market 1,323,563 11,673 0.88 % 1,311,278 3,483 0.27 % Savings 319,631 135 0.04 % 324,618 50 0.02 % Total checking and saving accounts 3,515,294 26,926 0.77 % 2,945,595 4,124 0.14 % Time deposits 1,334,605 22,124 1.66 % 1,668,459 23,766 1.42 % Total deposits 4,849,899 49,050 1.01 % 4,614,054 27,890 0.60 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32 1 3.13 % 123 1 0.81 % Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings (7) 911,448 15,092 1.66 % 822,769 8,595 1.04 % Senior notes 59,054 3,766 6.38 % 58,737 3,768 6.42 % Subordinated notes 23,853 1,172 4.91 % — — — % Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 3,030 4.72 % 64,178 2,449 3.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,908,464 72,111 1.22 % 5,559,861 42,703 0.77 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,286,570 1,046,766 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 243,105 130,548 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,529,675 1,177,314 Total liabilities 7,438,139 6,737,175 Stockholders’ equity 749,549 795,841 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,187,688 $ 7,533,016 Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,652,235 $ 1,523,808 Net interest income $ 266,665 $ 205,141 Net interest rate spread 3.26 % 2.73 % Net interest margin (8) 3.53 % 2.90 % Cost of total deposits (9) 0.80 % 0.49 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.96 % 127.41 % Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans 0.51 % 1.61 %

(1) Includes loans held for investment net of the allowance for credit losses and loans held for sale. The average balance of the allowance for loan losses was $54.9 million, $51.9 million, and $82.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $57.5 million and $101.1 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The average balance of total loans held for sale was $78.3 million, $142.5 million and $206.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $117.6 million and $72.7 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Includes average non-performing loans of $25.5 million, $25.3 million and $63.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $30.7 million and $90.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes the average balance of net unrealized gains and losses in the fair value of debt securities available for sale. The average balance includes average net unrealized losses of $120.1 million and $72.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, and average net unrealized gains of $20.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021. The average balance also includes average net unrealized losses of $62.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, and average unrealized net gains of $26.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.

(4) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $19.8 million, $17.1 million and $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $18.4 million and $46.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 4.26%, 2.69% and 1.79% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 3.00% and 1.76% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. In 2022 and 2021, the tax equivalent yields were calculated by assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79.

(5) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $45.7 million, $41.9 million and $96.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $43.6 million and $50.2 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 3.88%, 3.48% and 3.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 3.46% and 2.58% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. In 2022 and 2021, the tax equivalent yields were calculated assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79.

(6) Excludes the allowance for credit losses.

(7) The terms of the FHLB advance agreements require the Bank to maintain certain investment securities or loans as collateral for these advances.

(8) NIM is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income.

(9) Calculated based upon the average balance of total noninterest bearing and interest bearing deposits.





Exhibit 4 – Noninterest Income

This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest income for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 (audited) (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Deposits and service fees $ 4,766 19.6 % $ 4,629 29.0 % $ 4,521 5.9 % $ 18,592 27.6 % $ 17,214 14.3 % Brokerage, advisory and fiduciary activities 4,054 16.6 % 4,619 29.0 % 4,987 6.5 % 17,708 26.3 % 18,616 15.4 % Change in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)(1) 1,378 5.7 % 1,352 8.5 % 1,366 1.8 % 5,406 8.0 % 5,459 4.5 % Cards and trade finance servicing fees 556 2.3 % 622 3.9 % 503 0.7 % 2,276 3.4 % 1,771 1.5 % Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net 11,390 46.8 % — — % — — % 10,678 15.9 % (2,488 ) (2.1 )% Gain on sale of Headquarters Building (2) — — % — — % 62,387 80.7 % — — % 62,387 51.7 % Securities (losses) gains, net (3) (3,364 ) (13.8 )% 1,508 9.5 % (117 ) (0.2 )% (3,689 ) (5.5 )% 3,740 3.1 % Derivative gains (losses), net (4) 1,040 4.3 % (95 ) (0.6 )% — — % 455 0.7 % — — % Loan-level derivative income (5) 3,413 14.0 % 2,786 17.5 % 1,973 2.6 % 10,360 15.4 % 3,951 3.3 % Other noninterest income (6)(7) 1,132 4.5 % 535 3.2 % 1,670 2.2 % 5,491 8.2 % 9,971 8.3 % Total noninterest income $ 24,365 100.0 % $ 15,956 100.0 % $ 77,290 100.0 % $ 67,277 100.0 % $ 120,621 100.0 %

(1) Changes in cash surrender value of BOLI are not taxable.

(2) The Company sold its Coral Gables headquarters for $135.0 million, with an approximate carrying value of $69.9 million at the time of sale and transaction costs of $2.6 million. The Company leased-back the property for an 18-year term.

(3) Includes: (i) net loss on sale of debt securities of $2.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and

net gain on sale of debt securities of $22 thousand and $37 thousand in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and net loss on sale of debt securities of $2.4 million and net gains on sale of debt securities of $4.3 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and (ii) unrealized losses of $0.8 million, unrealized gains of $1.5 million, and unrealized losses of $0.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, and unrealized losses of $1.3 million and $0.6 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, related to the change in fair value of marketable equity securities. In addition, in the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021, includes a realized loss of $42 thousand on the sale of a mutual fund with a fair value of $23.4 million at the time of the sale.

(4) Income from interest rate swaps and other derivative transactions with customers. The Company incurred expenses related to derivative transactions with customers of $3.3 million, $1.8 million and $0.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $8.1 million and $0.8 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which are included as part of noninterest expenses under professional and other services fees.

(5) Net unrealized gains and losses related to uncovered interest rate caps with clients.

(6) Includes mortgage banking income of $0.2 million, $0.1 million and $0.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $3.4 million and $1.7 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, related to Amerant Mortgage. Other sources of income in the periods shown include from foreign currency exchange transactions with customers and valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan.

(7) Beginning in the three months ended March 31, 2022, rental income associated with the subleasing of portions of the Company’s headquarters building is presented as a reduction to rent expense under lease agreements under occupancy and equipment cost (included as part of other noninterest income in 2021 in connection with the previously-owned headquarters building). In addition, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, we had additional rental income in connection with the sublease of the NYC office space. Total rental income from subleases was $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $0.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $3.3 million and $2.9 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





Exhibit 5 – Noninterest Expense

This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest expense for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 (audited) (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Salaries and employee benefits (1) $ 32,786 52.7 % $ 30,109 53.7 % $ 31,309 56.8 % $ 123,510 51.2 % $ 117,585 59.3 % Occupancy and equipment (2)(3) 6,349 10.2 % 6,559 11.7 % 5,765 10.5 % 27,393 11.3 % 20,364 10.3 % Professional and other services fees (4) 6,224 10.0 % 5,045 9.0 % 6,589 12.0 % 22,142 9.2 % 19,096 9.6 % Loan-level derivative expense (5) 3,281 5.3 % 1,810 3.2 % 661 1.2 % 8,146 3.4 % 815 0.4 % Telecommunications and data processing 3,622 5.8 % 3,861 6.9 % 3,897 7.1 % 14,735 6.1 % 14,949 7.5 % Depreciation and amortization (6) 1,956 3.1 % 1,481 2.6 % 1,520 2.8 % 5,883 2.4 % 7,269 3.7 % FDIC assessments and insurance 1,930 3.1 % 1,746 3.1 % 1,340 2.4 % 6,598 2.7 % 6,423 3.2 % Loans held for sale valuation (reversal) expense (7) — — % — — % — — % 159 0.1 % — — % Advertising expenses 3,329 5.3 % 2,066 3.7 % 1,463 2.7 % 11,620 4.8 % 3,382 1.7 % Other real estate owned valuation expense (8) — — % 234 0.4 % — — % 3,408 1.4 % — — % Contract termination costs (9) — — % 289 0.5 % — — % 7,103 2.9 % — — % Other operating expenses (10) 2,764 4.5 % 2,913 5.2 % 2,544 4.5 % 10,716 4.5 % 8,359 4.3 % Total noninterest expense (11) $ 62,241 100.0 % $ 56,113 100.0 % $ 55,088 100.0 % $ 241,413 100.0 % $ 198,242 100.0 %

(1) Includes severance expense of $1.2 million and $0.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, and $3.0 million and $3.6 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. There were no significant severance expenses in the three months ended December 31, 2021. Severance expenses in 2022 were primarily related to the elimination of certain support functions due to the restructuring of business lines, as well severance expenses in connection with changes in certain positions. Severance expenses in 2021 were mainly in connection with the departure of the Company’s COO, the elimination of various support function positions, and other actions.

(2) In the three months ended December 31, 2021, includes $0.5 million, related to the lease termination of a branch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2021. In addition, in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 includes $1.6 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of ROU asset impairment in connection with the closure of a branch in Pembroke Pines, Florida in 2022 and with the lease of the NY loan production office in 2021.

(3) Beginning in the three months ended March 31, 2022, rental income associated with the subleasing of portions of the Company’s headquarters building is presented as a reduction to rent expense under lease agreements under occupancy and equipment cost (included as part of other noninterest income in 2021 in connection with the previously-owned headquarters building). In addition, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, we had additional rental income in connection with the sublease of the NYC office space. Total rental income from subleases was $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $0.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $3.3 million and $2.9 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Additional expenses consist of: (i) expenses related to the engagement of FIS of $1.1 million, $1.0 million and $0.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $2.9 million and $0.7 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; (ii) $0.2 million in connection with certain search and recruitment expenses in the year ended December 31, 2022; (iii) $0.1 million of costs associated with the subleasing of the New York office space in the year ended December 31, 2022, and (iv) $0.6 million and $0.8 million of expenses in connection with the merger and related transactions in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(5) Iincludes services fees in connection with our loan-level derivative income generation activities.

(6) In the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, includes $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively, of depreciation expense associated with Company’s previously-owned headquarters building. No depreciation expense related to the headquarters building was recorded in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and in the year ended December 31, 2022, as this property was sold and leased-back in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(7) Valuation allowance as a result of changes in the fair value of loans held for sale carried at the lower of cost or fair value.

(8) Fair value adjustment related to one OREO property in New York.

(9) Contract termination and related costs associated with third party vendors resulting from the Company’s engagement of FIS.

(10) In all of the periods shown, includes charitable contributions, community engagement, postage and courier expenses, provisions for possible losses on contingent loans, and debits which mirror the valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan in order to adjust the liability to participants of the deferred compensation plan.

(11) Includes $2.7 million, $2.7 million, and $3.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $12.5 million and $7.1 million in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, related to Amerant Mortgage, primarily consisting of salaries and employee benefits, mortgage lending costs and professional and other service fees.





Exhibit 6 – Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets (audited) Cash and due from banks $ 19,486 $ 37,631 $ 29,217 $ 35,242 $ 33,668 Interest earning deposits with banks 228,955 218,354 303,030 234,709 240,540 Restricted cash 42,160 46,149 21,808 6,243 — Cash and cash equivalents 290,601 302,134 354,055 276,194 274,208 Securities Debt securities available for sale 1,057,621 1,052,329 1,124,801 1,145,785 1,175,319 Debt securities held to maturity 242,101 234,317 238,621 112,008 118,175 Trading securities — 112 103 — — Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 11,383 12,232 10,767 13,370 252 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 55,575 53,792 48,187 53,806 47,495 Securities 1,366,680 1,352,782 1,422,479 1,324,969 1,341,241 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value (1) — — 66,390 68,591 143,195 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 62,438 57,591 54,863 17,108 14,905 Loans held for investment, gross 6,857,194 6,445,768 5,726,131 5,635,478 5,409,440 Less: Allowance for credit losses (2) 83,500 53,711 52,027 56,051 69,899 Loans held for investment, net 6,773,694 6,392,057 5,674,104 5,579,427 5,339,541 Bank owned life insurance 228,412 227,034 225,682 224,348 223,006 Premises and equipment, net 41,772 41,220 39,091 37,929 37,860 Deferred tax assets, net 48,703 45,791 33,265 22,119 11,301 Operating lease right-of-use assets 139,987 141,453 139,358 139,477 141,139 Goodwill 19,506 19,506 19,506 19,506 19,506 Accrued interest receivable and other assets (3) 156,011 160,411 122,449 96,168 92,497 Total assets $ 9,127,804 $ 8,739,979 $ 8,151,242 $ 7,805,836 $ 7,638,399 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Demand Noninterest bearing $ 1,367,664 $ 1,318,960 $ 1,298,954 $ 1,318,294 $ 1,183,251 Interest bearing 2,300,469 2,147,008 2,019,661 1,543,708 1,507,441 Savings and money market 1,647,811 1,735,713 1,629,830 1,581,412 1,602,339 Time 1,728,255 1,386,441 1,254,409 1,248,287 1,337,840 Total deposits 7,044,199 6,588,122 6,202,854 5,691,701 5,630,871 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 906,486 981,005 830,524 980,047 809,577 Senior notes 59,210 59,131 59,052 58,973 58,894 Subordinated notes 29,284 29,241 29,199 29,156 — Junior subordinated debentures held by trust subsidiaries 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 Operating lease liabilities (4) 140,147 140,911 137,808 135,651 136,595 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (5) 178,574 181,693 116,177 96,734 106,411 Total liabilities 8,422,078 8,044,281 7,439,792 7,056,440 6,806,526 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 3,382 3,376 3,375 3,434 3,589 Additional paid in capital 194,694 191,970 190,337 208,109 262,510 Retained earnings (2) 590,375 588,495 570,588 565,963 553,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income (80,635 ) (86,208 ) (50,959 ) (24,424 ) 15,217 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 707,816 697,633 713,341 753,082 834,483 Noncontrolling interest (2,090 ) (1,935 ) (1,891 ) (3,686 ) (2,610 ) Total stockholders’ equity 705,726 695,698 711,450 749,396 831,873 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,127,804 $ 8,739,979 $ 8,151,242 $ 7,805,836 $ 7,638,399

(1) As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, consists of NYC real estate loans held for sale carried at the lower of cost or estimated fair value. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company transferred the NYC real estate loans held for sale to the loans held for investment category. In addition, as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, includes a valuation allowance of $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, as a result of fair value adjustment.

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard using a modified retrospective approach. Therefore, prior periods have not been adjusted and are not comparable. As of January 1, 2022, the beginning of the reporting period of adoption, the Company recorded an increase to its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) of $18.7 million, with a corresponding after tax cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings of $13.9 million. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded the impact of CECL on its ACL in 2022 through a provision for credit losses of $11.1 million.

(3) As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, include derivative assets with a total fair value of $78.3 million, $78.3 million, $39.8 million, $24.3 million, and $21.9 million, respectively.

(4) Consists of total long-term lease liabilities. Total short-term lease liabilities are included in other liabilities.

(5) As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, include derivatives liabilities with a total fair value of $77.2 million, $78.4 million, $39.7 million, $25.3 million and $22.2 million, respectively.





Exhibit 7 – Loans

Loans by Type – Held For Investment

The loan portfolio held for investment consists of the following loan classes:

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Real estate loans (audited) Commercial real estate Non-owner occupied $ 1,615,716 $ 1,600,281 $ 1,530,293 $ 1,570,006 $ 1,540,590 Multi-family residential 820,023 779,456 532,066 540,726 514,679 Land development and construction loans 273,174 300,476 288,581 296,609 327,246 2,708,913 2,680,213 2,350,940 2,407,341 2,382,515 Single-family residential 1,102,845 978,674 727,712 707,594 661,339 Owner occupied 1,046,450 992,948 954,538 927,921 962,538 4,858,208 4,651,835 4,033,190 4,042,856 4,006,392 Commercial loans (1) 1,381,234 1,203,776 1,122,248 1,093,205 965,673 Loans to financial institutions and acceptances 13,292 13,271 13,250 13,730 13,710 Consumer loans and overdrafts (2) 604,460 576,886 557,443 485,687 423,665 Total loans $ 6,857,194 $ 6,445,768 $ 5,726,131 $ 5,635,478 $ 5,409,440

(1) As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, includes approximately $45.3 million, $31.7 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in commercial loans and leases originated under a white-label equipment financing solution launched in the second quarter of 2022.

(2) As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022 includes $433.3 million, $496.6 million, $477.3 million, $395.7 million and $297.0 million, respectively, in consumer loans purchased under indirect lending programs. In addition, as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, includes $43.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively, in consumer loans originated under a white-label program.





Loans by Type – Held For Sale

The loan portfolio held for sale consists of the following loan classes:

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loans held for sale at the lower of fair value or cost (audited) Real estate loans Commercial real estate Non-owner occupied $ — $ — $ 44,568 $ 46,947 $ 110,271 Multi-family residential — — 20,684 20,796 31,606 — — 65,252 67,743 141,877 Owner occupied — — 1,297 1,306 1,318 Total real estate loans — — 66,549 69,049 143,195 Less: valuation allowance — — 159 458 — Total loans held for sale at the lower of fair value or cost (1) — — 66,390 68,591 143,195 Loans held for sale at fair value Land development and construction loans 9,424 5,560 2,366 836 — Single-family residential 53,014 52,031 52,497 16,272 14,905 Total loans held for sale at fair value (2) 62,438 57,591 54,863 17,108 14,905 Total loans held for sale (3) $ 62,438 $ 57,591 $ 121,253 $ 85,699 $ 158,100

(1) As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, consisted of New York real estate loans. In the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company transferred the New York real estate loans held for sale to the loans held for investment category. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company sold $57.3 million and $49.4 million, respectively, in loans held for sale carried at the lower of cost or estimated fair value related to the New York portfolio. There were no sales of loans in this portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

(2) Loans held for sale in connection with Amerant Mortgage’s ongoing business.

(3) Remained current and in accrual status at each of the periods shown.





Non-Performing Assets

This table shows a summary of our non-performing assets by loan class, which includes non-performing loans and other real estate owned, or OREO, at the dates presented. Non-performing loans consist of (i) nonaccrual loans; (ii) accruing loans 90 days or more contractually past due as to interest or principal; and (iii) restructured loans that are considered TDRs.

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Non-Accrual Loans(1) (audited) Real Estate Loans Commercial real estate (CRE) Non-owner occupied $ 20,057 $ — $ 1,251 $ 12,825 $ 7,285 Multi-family residential — — — — — 20,057 — 1,251 12,825 7,285 Single-family residential 1,526 1,465 2,755 3,717 5,126 Owner occupied 6,270 6,357 9,558 10,770 8,665 27,853 7,822 13,564 27,312 21,076 Commercial loans (2) (3) 9,271 9,715 8,987 19,178 28,440 Consumer loans and overdrafts (4) 4 947 2,398 468 257 Total Non-Accrual Loans $ 37,128 $ 18,484 $ 24,949 $ 46,958 $ 49,773 Past Due Accruing Loans(5) Real Estate Loans Commercial real estate (CRE) Single-family residential 253 4 162 — — Commercial 183 245 — — — Consumer loans and overdrafts 35 7 42 10 8 Total Past Due Accruing Loans 471 256 204 10 8 Total Non-Performing Loans 37,599 18,740 25,153 46,968 49,781 Other Real Estate Owned — 6,312 6,545 9,720 9,720 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 37,599 $ 25,052 $ 31,698 $ 56,688 $ 59,501

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL in the fourth quarter of 2022, included loan modifications that met the definition of TDRs which may be performing in accordance with their modified loan terms. As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, non-performing TDRs included $8.3 million, $8.6 million, and $9.1 million, respectively, in a multiple loan relationship to a South Florida borrower. In the third quarter of 2022, this loan relationship was upgraded and placed back in accrual status.

(2) As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, includes $9.1 million in a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, the Company charged off $5.7 million and $19.3 million, respectively, against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of this commercial relationship. In addition, in connection with this loan relationship, the Company collected a partial principal payment of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Furthermore, in the second quarter of 2022, the Company collected an additional partial principal payment of $5.5 million and charged off the remaining balance of $3.6 million against the allowance for loans losses. Therefore, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, there were no outstanding balances associated with this loan relationship.

(3) In the first quarter of 2022, the Company collected a partial payment of approximately $9.8 million on one commercial nonaccrual loan of $12.4 million. Also, in the first quarter of 2022, the Company charged off the remaining balance of this loan of $2.5 million against its specific reserve at December 31, 2021.

(4) In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company changed its charge-off policy for unsecured consumer loans from 120 to 90 days past due. This change resulted in an additional $3.4 million in charge-off for unsecured consumer loans in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(5) Loans past due 90 days or more but still accruing.





Loans by Credit Quality Indicators

This table shows the Company’s loans by credit quality indicators. We have not purchased credit-impaired loans.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (audited) (in thousands) Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Total

(1) Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Total

(1) Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Total

(1) Real Estate Loans Commercial Real

Estate (CRE) Non-owner

occupied $ 8,378 $ 20,113 $ — $ 28,491 $ 37,364 $ — $ — $ 37,364 $ 34,205 $ 5,890 $ 1,395 $ 41,490 Multi-family residential — — — — — — — — — — — — Land development

and

construction

loans — — — — — — — — — — — — 8,378 20,113 — 28,491 37,364 — — 37,364 34,205 5,890 1,395 41,490 Single-family residential — 1,930 — 1,930 — 1,717 — 1,717 — 5,221 — 5,221 Owner occupied — 6,356 — 6,356 — 6,445 — 6,445 7,429 8,759 — 16,188 8,378 28,399 — 36,777 37,364 8,162 — 45,526 41,634 19,870 1,395 62,899 Commercial loans (2) 1,749 10,446 3 12,198 1,800 10,942 3 12,745 32,452 20,324 9,497 62,273 Consumer loans and

overdrafts — 230 — 230 — 947 — 947 — 270 — 270 $ 10,127 $ 39,075 $ 3 $ 49,205 $ 39,164 $ 20,051 $ 3 $ 59,218 $ 74,086 $ 40,464 $ 10,892 $ 125,442

(1) There were no loans categorized as “Loss” as of the dates presented.

(2) Loan balances as of December 31, 2021 include $9.1 million in a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status and downgraded during the second quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, Substandard loans include $4.9 million and doubtful loans include $4.2 million, related to this commercial relationship. During the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, the Company charged off $5.7 million and $19.3 million, respectively, against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of this commercial relationship. In addition, in connection with this loan relationship, the Company collected a partial principal payment of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Furthermore, in the second quarter of 2022, the Company collected an additional partial principal payment of $5.5 million and charged off the remaining balance of $3.6 million against the allowance for loans losses. Therefore, as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, there were no outstanding balances associated with this loan relationship.





Exhibit 8 – Deposits by Country of Domicile

This table shows the Company’s deposits by country of domicile of the depositor as of the dates presented.

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (audited) Domestic $ 4,620,906 $ 4,166,281 $ 3,722,433 $ 3,180,112 $ 3,137,258 Foreign: Venezuela 1,911,551 1,931,330 1,964,796 2,004,305 2,019,480 Others 511,742 490,511 515,625 507,284 474,133 Total foreign 2,423,293 2,421,841 2,480,421 2,511,589 2,493,613 Total deposits $ 7,044,199 $ 6,588,122 $ 6,202,854 $ 5,691,701 $ 5,630,871