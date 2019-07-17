AMERI100 Delivers Greenfield S/4HANA Implementation for Global Commodities Trading Company

Secures Follow-on Managed Services Contract

ATLANTA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, today announced that it has successfully completed an SAP S/4HANA greenfield implementation for a $200M global commodities trading company. This is a culmination of a 12-month project where Ameri100 transformed the client’s supply chain processes to enable the client to more rapidly scale its business growth. The company expects to begin providing long-term support for the S/4HANA implementation under a separate application managed services (AMS) contract starting in August 2019.

“This demonstrates our continuing ability to be a strategic partner for our clients as they digitally transform their business and become more agile in responding to their customers’ needs,” stated Ameri100 Chief Executive Officer Brent Kelton. “We were selected for our deep SAP experience and this successful greenfield SAP S/4HANA implementation is yet another example of how Ameri100 provides strategic value to our clients. We are also pleased to have secured a follow-on, long-term AMS contract having met the client’s objectives for the implementation.”

To learn more about Ameri100’s cloud capabilities: click here

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “targets,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100’s financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100’s reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC’s website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

Corporate Contact:

Barry Kostiner, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]