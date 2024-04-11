EXCLUSIVE: America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is rolling out an agenda on Thursday that will “empower women” and support them in “challenging situations,” including unexpected pregnancies, fertility issues, adoption and more, while providing mental health resources surrounding abortion and pregnancy.

The introduction of AFPI’s H.O.P.E. agenda comes just days after former President Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, said the issue of

[Read Full story at source]