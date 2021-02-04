Breaking News
American Addiction Centers Debuts Live Talk Show on Facebook

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

“Addiction Talk” with Nick Santonastasso

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of substance use services, is going live on Facebook with its new show – “Addiction Talk.” The show interviews celebrities, influencers and everyday people who’ve been impacted by addiction and/or mental health. The show’s goal is to raise awareness about addiction while reducing the stigma often associated with the disease.

To watch the first episode and to learn more about the lineup of guests, visit www.americanaddictioncenters.org/social/addiction-talk.

“There is nothing more powerful than hearing someone else’s journey and realizing that you are not alone in this fight,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “The idea for the talk show was sparked after a Facebook Live interview we did last year with ESPN Reporter Lauren Sisler where she shared the story of losing both of her parents to an overdose. The impact was tremendous and we soon realized that using this platform to share stories of hope and healing was desperately needed right now.”

The first episode features Nick Santonastasso. Nick recently lost his brother to an overdose. He also has a powerful story of overcoming the odds and refusing to let a disease define your life. Nick is one of four people with the rare genetic condition, Hanhart Syndrome. He was born with one arm and no legs. Despite a negative prognosis from his doctors, Nick went on to become an inspirational keynote speaker, internationally known bodybuilder and ﬁtness model.

“We feel honored that these individuals are trusting us to share their stories and experiences,” said Joy Sutton, director of corporate communications and the host of the show. “Bringing these stories live on social media allows the public to engage and feel a part of the conversation. Our tagline for the show – we recover together – is truly what we hope to foster with every episode.”

You can also find past episodes of “Addiction Talk” on American Addiction Centers’ YouTube channel and “Far From Finished” podcast.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98568f95-8025-4e3e-96f2-b4ea740df8ec

