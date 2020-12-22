Breaking News
American Addiction Centers’ Enhances Online Resource to Make it Easier for People to Access Treatment During the Pandemic

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the pandemic rages on, more people are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope. Provisional CDC data also shows overdose deaths are on the rise. With the majority of people starting their search for help online, American Addiction Centers has enhanced its Treatment Solutions website to help people connect easier to treatment resources. The website now provides users with medically reviewed information on substance use and step-by-step guidance on how to access treatment for themselves or a loved one.

“With so many struggling right now, we must increase our efforts to reach more people with critical information that could save lives,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “Treatment Solutions is a trusted resource at a time when many people need a lifeline. At AAC, we know long-term recovery is possible, and we are on a mission to make treatment as easy to access as possible.”

Some of the key features of Treatment Solutions include:

  • Signs of addiction
  • Medical terms and definitions
  • Insight on the admissions process
  • In-depth info on the most commonly misused drugs
  • Payment options, including how insurance coverage works
  • Recovery steps from detox to aftercare and support groups
  • Specialized programs for veterans and first responders

Product Manager Manish Kumar spearheaded the rebuild of the site to make it a more robust resource. He says throughout the site evolution he kept those struggling with addiction and their loved ones at the forefront of his mind.

“Addiction leaves a permanent mark on the minds of the vulnerable ones in the family, particularly if there are children involved,” said Kumar. “Addiction can really jeopardize the fabric of the family. My hope is that the site will help as many families as possible so that no child is impacted by the darkness of addiction. It is a race against time.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
615-587-7728

