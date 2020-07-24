 American Addiction Centers Launches Resource Site Amid the Pandemic to Help More People Find the Path to Treatment

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With overdose deaths on the rise across the country, American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of substance use treatment services, is adding another lifeline for those turning to substances to cope during the pandemic. The website, Addiction-Treatment , provides users with critical resources to help them identify if they have a problem and the actionable steps they can take right away to get on the path to recovery.

“The majority of people struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction start their search for help online,” said Stephen Ebbett , AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “For those who feel lost trying to navigate it all, the website is a good place to start. It answers the most common questions about accessing treatment and makes the process of seeking help as seamless as possible.”

Some of the key features include:

Substance-Specific Information: Detailed information on substances and symptoms of addiction enables users to more accurately determine whether treatment is needed

Detailed information on substances and symptoms of addiction enables users to more accurately determine whether treatment is needed Treatment-Specific Information: A comprehensive breakdown of the different forms of treatment provides users with insight on what they should expect by attending treatment

A comprehensive breakdown of the different forms of treatment provides users with insight on what they should expect by attending treatment Rehab Guides: The guides offer actionable steps individuals can take should they decide to seek help for themselves or a loved one, including facilitating an intervention, getting admitted to a facility, paying for rehab and understanding the withdrawal process

“Now more than ever, people need online resources they can trust,” said Ebbett. “We believe it is absolutely paramount that we offer the most up-to-date, informative, and educational content on the internet related to addiction. Addiction-Treatment.com is our most recent effort to fulfill our mission to help others and lead the industry in addiction education and transparency.”

The website has also achieved HONcode certification, a distinction that means the site has demonstrated that it provides quality, objective and transparent medical information.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues.

