American Addiction Centers’ Live Online Talk Show Wins Telly Award in First Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Addiction Centers is getting national recognition for its online talk show, “Addiction Talk Live,” a program dedicated to sharing the stories of celebrities, influencers and everyday people impacted by addiction and mental health. The leading treatment provider recently won a Telly Award for unscripted web series in the bronze category. The Tellys are the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens internationally, receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

To learn more about the show or watch past episodes, visit www.theaddictiontalk.com. The show airs monthly on AAC’s Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

“Our show has the potential to change lives because we know that stigma and shame are major barriers to people seeking help,” said Joy Sutton, director of corporate communications for AAC and the show’s executive producer and host. “By sharing these powerful stories, we hope to shed light on mental health and addiction, let me know they are not alone and be a source for inspiration and hope at a time when overdose deaths are at an all time high.”

“Addiction Talk” debuted in January of 2021 and currently boasts 17 episodes. Many of the show’s interviews have been featured in several notable publications, including People, Insider, Showbiz Cheatsheet and E! News, to name a few.

“To win a Telly Award in our first year in production, is truly a great honor and a reflection of the commitment of our team to produce life-changing content,” said Melanie Haber, senior VP of Brand and Communications. “We look forward to continuing to be a voice for those struggling with this disease and hope to continue to expand our reach and impact.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with substance use disorders as well as co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
jsutton@contactaac.com
615-587-7728

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c801d481-83e7-4ddd-8af9-7cd1265e9ffe

