American Addiction Centers’ Live Online Talk Show Wins Telly Award in First Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Addiction Centers is getting national recognition for its online talk show, “Addiction Talk Live,” a program dedicated to sharing the stories of celebrities, influencers and everyday people impacted by addiction and mental health. The leading treatment provider recently won a Telly Award for unscripted web series in the bronze category. The Tellys are the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens internationally, receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

To learn more about the show or watch past episodes, visit www.theaddictiontalk.com . The show airs monthly on AAC’s Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

“Our show has the potential to change lives because we know that stigma and shame are major barriers to people seeking help,” said Joy Sutton, director of corporate communications for AAC and the show’s executive producer and host. “By sharing these powerful stories, we hope to shed light on mental health and addiction, let me know they are not alone and be a source for inspiration and hope at a time when overdose deaths are at an all time high.”

“Addiction Talk” debuted in January of 2021 and currently boasts 17 episodes. Many of the show’s interviews have been featured in several notable publications, including People, Insider, Showbiz Cheatsheet and E! News, to name a few.

“To win a Telly Award in our first year in production, is truly a great honor and a reflection of the commitment of our team to produce life-changing content,” said Melanie Haber, senior VP of Brand and Communications. “We look forward to continuing to be a voice for those struggling with this disease and hope to continue to expand our reach and impact.”

