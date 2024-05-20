GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Addiction Centers (AAC) has recognized Greenhouse Treatment Center as a Veterans Center of Excellence, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality, Veterans-focused care. With over 18 million Veterans in the United States, AAC aims to ensure that these heroes have access to top-notch treatment centers. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than one in ten Veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, slightly higher than the general population. Deployment often leads to unhealthy drinking and drug use among Veterans. To address this issue, AAC launched the initiative to identify its centers that excel in Veterans’ addiction treatment.

Greenhouse achieved this distinction due to its long standing connection with local Veterans Affairs as a community partner and its dedication to evidence-based, trauma-informed care. The center has appointed a specialized Veterans care team composed of Veterans themselves, ensuring a deep understanding of the unique needs and culture of these individuals. Additionally, Greenhouse Treatment Center is committed to advanced certification of its staff in Veterans care services, a rarity among healthcare providers. In addition, Greenhouse Treatment Center has Master’s level clinicians and bilingual staff. The treatment center is also one of the only in the state to offer Acudetox, a special acupuncture therapy for addiction treatment that also helps Veterans overcome PTSD.

“We understand the unique challenges that veterans face when seeking treatment for addiction and consider it a privilege to serve those who have served our country,” says Shae Dorsey, Executive Director of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “It takes courage for them to seek help, and that’s why this recognition is so important because it lets our Veterans know they have a place they can trust for high-quality care to regroup, recover and redeploy.”

As a Veterans Center of Excellence, Greenhouse Treatment Center offers AAC’s new program, The Rally Point: AAC. This program utilizes a proprietary curriculum that addresses mental health and trauma, empowering Veterans through a mission-focused mindset approach with strength-based therapy and positive psychology. Veterans also benefit from concierge services for care coordination.

To learn more about The Rally Point AAC program at Greenhouse, visit https://greenhousetreatment.com/addiction-treatment-services-dallas/veteran-program/

The center provides Veterans-only groups weekly. In addition to its specialized veterans treatment, Greenhouse Treatment Center offers a wide range of evidence-based therapies, including Motivational Interviewing, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. The center also provides specialty group services and experiential therapies such as Tuina, biosound, guided meditation, anger management classes, yoga, art therapy, and PTSD education.

Esther Ontiveros-Flores, one of the experienced therapists who oversees the program, highlighted the center’s focus on addressing co-occurring mental conditions commonly found in the veteran population. “At Greenhouse, we prioritize treating not only addiction but also co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and personality disorders. Our comprehensive approach ensures that veterans receive the holistic care they deserve to achieve long-term recovery,” Ontiveros-Flores stated.

About Greenhouse Treatment Center:

Greenhouse Treatment Center is located near Dallas, TX. Greenhouse treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, visit greenhousetreatment.com.