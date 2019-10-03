American Addiction Centers Takes on Push-up Challenge to Raise Awareness about Veterans’ Suicide

The staff performed more than 2,500 push-ups at multiple locations across the country

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of substance use services, had more than 20 teams participate in the Active Heroes 22 Push-up Challenge. Throughout the month of September, each team performed 22 push-ups in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day. AAC’s CEO, Michael Cartwright, and the executive team were the first to complete the challenge and set the pace for the company. From the corporate headquarters in Tennessee to multiple treatment centers across the country, and even the streets of New York City, AAC was on a mission to raise awareness about the devastating effects of mental illness on our nation’s heroes.

As part of the challenge, a new team was featured every weekday on AAC’s social media along with statistics about the state of veterans’ mental health and the connection to addiction. A compilation of the videos is now available on AAC’s YouTube channel.

“Our social media posts generated thousands of views, allowing us to take our message to the masses,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “We hope this encourages more veterans to seek help, and reduces the stigma and shame around mental illness and addiction.”

With over 23 million veterans across the country, studies suggest that only half of returning service members who need treatment for their mental health actually seek care, and substance abuse continues to mark a growing concern among both enlisted and retired members of the Armed Forces. American Addiction Centers offers a specialized veterans program, Salute to Recovery, at its Desert Hope and Recovery First treatment centers.

During the challenge, American Addiction Centers also raised more than $500 for Active Heroes to support veteran programs.

