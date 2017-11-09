Breaking News
Home / Top News / American Airlines Celebrates 16 Years With Perfect 100 Percent Score on Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index

American Airlines Celebrates 16 Years With Perfect 100 Percent Score on Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has been honored once again by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) with the highest possible rating in the prestigious 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). American was the only airline to achieve a perfect score when the CEI launched in 2002, and continues to be one of only a handful of corporations to do so every year since.

The CEI is a nationally recognized benchmark that evaluates America’s top workplaces and their inclusion of LGBTQ employees and their allies. Companies like American that earn the top CEI score of 100 percent also are named the “Best Places to Work” in the U.S.

“For more than two decades, American has been a pioneer in establishing fair-minded policies and practices for our LGBTQ team members and customers,” said Patrick O’Keeffe, senior vice president – People and a co-executive sponsor of the airline’s Pride Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG). “Fostering an inclusive work environment that embraces the diversity of our team members and the customers we serve is one of the keys to American’s success, and we are honored to receive this continued recognition from the HRC.”

American has a long history of commitment to the LGBTQ community in the course of doing business. In the last year, American has provided significant support to several LGBTQ organizations including: Astraea Lesbian Foundation in Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles LGBT Center; Ali Forney Center in New York City; Center on Halsted in Chicago; and GLBT Community Center of Central Florida.

For decades, American’s Pride EBRG, which was the airline’s first EBRG, has championed LGBTQ travelers as well as diversity, equality and respect throughout the travel industry. American is a proud member and supporter of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, PFLAG and Lambda Legal.

The Human Rights Campaign is dedicated to promoting and ensuring public understanding of LGBTQ issues through innovative education and communication strategies. A complete list of CEI rankings is available at hrc.org.

For more information on American’s commitment to diversity and the LGBTQ community, visit aa.com/diversity.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Corporate Communications
817-967-1577
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.