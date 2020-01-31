American Airlines Holdings Inc and its mechanics union announced tentative joint collective bargaining agreements on Thursday covering five maintenance and fleet service groups after more than four years of often bitter negotiations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- American Airlines, mechanics union reach tentative $4.2 billion contract deal - January 30, 2020
- U.S. tells citizens not to travel to China as virus toll tops 200 - January 30, 2020
- Republicans confident they can block new Trump trial witnesses, but uncertainty remains - January 30, 2020