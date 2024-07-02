FORT WORTH, Texas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Airlines released its 2023 Sustainability Report today, documenting its work to advance the company’s strategy to address climate change and accelerate the broader solutions needed to decarbonize aviation, and sharing progress on other issues important to the company and its stakeholders — including safety, human capital and customer experience.

Key progress in 2023 includes American’s collaboration with Breakthrough Energy and Google Research on groundbreaking contrail avoidance research, which will inform how the industry might address its impact on climate change. The report also includes a discussion of how American is extending its commitment to sustainability to its sourcing and procurement practices.

“Thanks to the hard work of our more than 140,000 team members, American continues to deliver for our customers while making strides toward our sustainability goals,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “There is far more work to be done and many areas where we will continue to rely on policymakers and partnerships to make progress. But I’m proud of our record — from advancing the development of lower-carbon technologies, to our work to better develop and recruit a diverse and talented group of leaders with unmatched expertise throughout the company.“

Through ongoing engagement across the company and with a broad range of external stakeholders, American has identified four priority sustainability issues discussed in detail in the report: safety; support for team members; customer satisfaction and operational performance; and climate change and fuel efficiency. American has maintained its commitment to its long-term sustainability goals, while recognizing the challenges and interdependencies in reaching them.

“American’s goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is the right one, but it won’t be easy,” said American’s Chief Sustainability Officer Jill Blickstein. “Our report describes the concrete steps we have taken and sets the stage for the hard work in the years ahead. American is committed to working with our partners inside and beyond the aviation industry to get us and our industry on a path to meet these global challenges.”

In line with American’s commitment to transparency and strong industry standards, the report also substantially aligns with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the standard for the airline industry developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

Read the full Sustainability Report.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

Press Contact:

American Airlines

[email protected]