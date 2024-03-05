FORT WORTH, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) CEO Robert Isom will present at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 12, at 8:15 a.m. CT.
A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.
