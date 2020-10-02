American Banker Announces Laurie Stewart as One of American Banker’s 2020 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN

SEATTLE, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Community Bank is pleased to announce Laurie Stewart, President and CEO, was named one of the 2020 Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker.

This year’s diverse list of leaders and change-makers spans the industry and highlights a shared commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial services.

“For 18 years, this list has honored those who have achieved amazing things in the face of countless challenges — individuals who are bravely creating the change we need and driving the industry forward,” said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. “This year, our honorees have collectively succeeded in moving us forward despite unprecedented obstacles.”

This year, the honorees are leading their organizations in the face of unparalleled challenges. Even so, they remain at the forefront of the biggest ideas driving the industry.

Laurie Stewart celebrates more than 30 years at the helm of Sound Community Bank. In that time, she led the conversion of the organization from a $38 million credit union to a commercial bank which grew to be more than $871 million in assets. Stewart maintains a long history in community banking and participation in industry affairs. Stewart currently serves as the Chair of the American Bankers Association, representing the Nation’s $18.6 trillion banking industry and the employment of more than two million workers. She also holds a position on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Seattle Branch. Previously, Stewart served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Washington Bankers Association (WBA), where she helped create the WBA’s Executive Development Program. In addition, Stewart was one of 14 bankers selected to serve on the inaugural FDIC Advisory Board in 2009, and in 2012, she was named to the Community Bank Advisory Council of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In 2019, she was named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker and received an Executive Excellence award from Seattle Business Magazine. American Banker also named her as one of its Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Stewart serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the National Arthritis Foundation. She is a returning member of the board of the Woodland Park Zoo after serving as Chair and she is a founding member of Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Community Development Financial Institution, currently serving a second term.

The full list, including profiles of all the honorees for 2020, appears on American Banker’s website here: https://www.americanbanker.com/women-in-banking .

A new virtual celebration

Traditionally a highlight of the industry calendar, this year’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ event will be a virtual celebration, and for the first time, American Banker is opening the doors to the entire financial services community.

The online event will showcase honoree interviews and panels on a variety of industry-critical topics, from ESG and ethical banking to the future of consumer banking, as well as stories of their individual paths to leadership. This year’s speakers include:

Suni Harford, President, Asset Management, UBS

Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer, Citi

Cathy Bessant, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Bank of America

Beth Mooney, (retired) Chairman and CEO, KeyCorp

Jill Castilla, President, CEO and Vice Chairman at Citizens Bank of Edmond

For more information, and to register for the event, visit: conference.americanbanker.com/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking/home .

