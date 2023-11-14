NC SECU CEO Leigh Brady Among Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions Leigh Brady, SECU president and CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Banker announced today the naming of Leigh Brady, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) president and CEO, to its annual list of the “Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions.” This initiative shines a spotlight on the brightest, most forward-thinking individuals in the credit union industry and expands American Banker’s recognition programs to celebrate the women leaders who are driving innovation, catering to underserved communities, and guiding the future of financial services.

Launched in 2022, the Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions is part of American Banker’s continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout financial services, and expands on their mission of supporting, empowering, celebrating, and advancing women in the financial industry.

“With unwavering passion and determination, our honorees are turning obstacles into opportunities while raising the bar for success,” says Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “Their influential decisions are forging new paths for the future leaders of credit unions.”

“Receiving this recognition alongside so many prominent leaders within the credit union industry is humbling and quite an honor,” said Brady, who was named by the SECU Board of Directors in June 2023 to lead the member-owned cooperative, becoming the first female to hold the position. “I fell in love with the Credit Union over 36 years ago – our mission and our people. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I’ve received from within SECU and outside of our organization. It is a privilege to lead the nation’s second largest credit union and I remain committed to our heritage, mission, and values while innovating to meet the changing needs of our members.”

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we offer Leigh our heartfelt congratulations,” said Mona Moon, SECU board chair. “She has been a valuable and integral part of the Credit Union for so many years and has a unique understanding of our mission and our members. Leigh is strategically and thoughtfully guiding our work to further strengthen SECU and enhance service to our more than 2.7 million members.”

Read 2023 The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions for more information.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications

Office: 919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29347b6e-1c76-498d-aa22-b7cb1c68e837