GREENWICH, Conn., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC Pink: BOXS) (“ABM”, the “Company”), an environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) and other critical minerals for the global energy transition, announced that management has completed a bridge financing to support the continuing development of its Lisbon Valley Clean Lithium Project.

Sebastian Lux, co-Chief Executive Officer of ABM, stated, “We continue to make steady operational progress on all our growth initiatives. With 120 mining claims filed, all of which are in good standing with the Bureau of Land Management, this financing should allow us to commence the geological and drilling projects that we have been working diligently on. We anticipate that the findings of these explorations should provide the necessary information to produce an updated mineral resource report and ultimately identify the potential of our Lisbon Valley, Utah assets.”

“I am very pleased with the progress we have made on our recent capital funding,” said David E. Graber, co-CEO of ABM. “We are excited to work with our new investment partners and continue our mission to create great value for all of our shareholders and stakeholders.”

The Company also announced that it has renewed its terms with RESPEC, its Geotech, Engineering and Resource Management partner, to assist in the ongoing exploration and development of its Lisbon Valley properties.

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY MATERIALS, INC.

American Battery Materials, Inc., formerly BoxScore Brands, Inc. and still trading under the symbol BOXS pending processing by FINRA (OTC Pink: BOXS), is a US-based environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) as well as other minerals for refining, processing, and distribution to support the country’s urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the US domestic and global economy. For more information, visit www.americanbatterymaterials.com.

