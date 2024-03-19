A leading cancer research organization released a first-of-its-kind study outlining how LGBTQ+ individuals face an “elevated prevalence” of certain risk factors linked to the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), there are certain “minority stress” factors associated with LGBTQ+ individuals, such as smoking, excess body weight, HIV and access to gender transition surgical procedures that exacerbate their vulnerability to developing cancer.

[Read Full story at source]