American Consumers Continue Their Love Affair with Dietary Supplements

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

RelSup – Supplements that You Can Trust – Expanding Retail Distribution Throughout U.S.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fourth year in a row, more than 70 percent of Americans reported taking dietary supplements.

The Council for Responsible Nutrition’s annual survey also reported that 43 percent of supplement users changed their routine since the start of the pandemic. Ninety-one percent of these dietary supplement users have increased their intake because of COVID-19.

“The CRN survey shows what we know at RelSup. Consumers are taking dietary supplements at record numbers,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “American consumers want quality dietary supplements that they can trust, which is why we developed our flagship products.

RelSup dietary supplements available at Amazon include:

  • Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.
  • Artizak, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.
  • Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products.
  • Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

“The pandemic has affected all of us,” Berens said. “COVID-19 has made all of us more conscious about our health. Many people take dietary supplements regularly to get healthy and stay healthy.”

Berens said more consumers are looking to dietary supplements to help them with daily health issues.

“RelSup developed its dietary supplements to help people with common digestive problems,” Berens said, adding that RelSup also offers supplements for liver health and to aid digestion of dairy products.

“Our research and development team created quality supplements that you can trust. Supracol, Artizak, Lactacol, and Hepazak are nutritional supplements that you should try,” Berens added.

To purchase RelSup supplements, visit Amazon.

CONTACT: Robert Grant
RelSup
561-421-3045
[email protected]

