Decatur, AL, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decatur Morgan County Tourism is thrilled to announce a new and exciting partnership with American Cruise Line, one of the leading small-ship cruising companies in the United States. This partnership will see American Cruise Line’s luxurious riverboats docking in Decatur, Alabama, offering visitors a remarkable travel experience along the Tennessee River. The first cruise ship will arrive in Decatur on June 6, 2023 and will kick off American Cruise Line’s 14 voyages to Decatur this summer.

American Cruise Line is renowned for its dedication to delivering unparalleled cruising adventures and providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore America’s beautiful waterways. By adding Decatur as a docking destination, American Cruise Line continues to expand its reach and provide its passengers with an extraordinary experience in a captivating Southern setting.

Decatur, nestled on the banks of the Tennessee River, offers a picturesque backdrop for travelers seeking to discover the charm of Alabama’s riverfront communities. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty, Decatur provides an ideal location for American Cruise Line to introduce their guests to the heart and soul of the South.

“We are delighted to partner with American Cruise Line and welcome their riverboats to Decatur,” said Danielle Gibson, President & CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism. “This collaboration opens up new possibilities for both our local community and visitors alike. It presents an opportunity to showcase Decatur’s exceptional hospitality, historical landmarks, and captivating landscapes to a wider audience. We are confident that American Cruise Line guests will fall in love with our city and everything it has to offer.”

American Cruise Line’s arrival in Decatur will not only bring economic benefits to the city but will also contribute to the growth of tourism in the region. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Decatur’s historic downtown district and experience the city’s local shops and boutiques. From guided tours of local landmarks to visits to renowned museums and art galleries, Decatur promises a delightful blend of history, culture, and outdoor adventures.

Decatur Morgan County Tourism and American Cruise Line are eager to welcome passengers aboard their riverboats as they embark on unforgettable journeys through the heart of Alabama. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for both organizations and reinforces their shared dedication to promoting tourism, fostering economic growth, and showcasing the hidden gems of the United States.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism: Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur, contact the DMCT at 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit its website at www.Visitdecatural.org.

About American Cruise Line: American Cruise Line is a leader in U.S. cruising, offering the finest riverboat and small ship cruising experiences available. Its fleet of modern riverboats and coastal cruise ships provides passengers with exceptional comfort, attentive service, and enriching itineraries to explore the historic waterways and hidden treasures of the United States. For more information, please visit www.americancruiselines.com.

