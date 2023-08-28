The 20th Annual Prestigious Bubble Cap Award Recognizes Texas’ First Legal Bourbon Distillery

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday August 23, 2023, the American Distilling Institute (ADI) awarded its highest honor, the prestigious Bubble Cap Award, to Garrison Brothers Distillery. The award was announced during the Gala at the 20th annual ADI Craft Spirits Conference & Expo, which took place this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. ADI president Erik Owens presented the award on stage to Garrison Brothers’ founders, Dan and Nancy Garrison.

Since 2008, ADI’s Distillery of the Year award, which is affectionately known as The Bubble Cap Award, has been given to distilleries that have raised the bar of the craft distilling industry by making world class spirits and improving the legislative landscape for craft distillers. “Garrison Brothers has demonstrated its commitment to giving back to their community, to envisioning and then leading the way towards a thriving Texas whiskey industry, and to creating truly exceptional bourbon,” said Owens. He also highlighted Garrison Brothers’ visitor experience, describing it as “one of the best distillery tours in the world.”

Owens also commented on Garrison Brothers’ many years of industry engagement. “Garrison Brothers Distillery is a true pioneer in the craft distilling industry,” said Owens. “Dan Garrison has been attending the ADI conference since 2009 to share his expertise with the industry, including speaking on panels and delivering the keynote address at our 2013 conference in Denver. He’s also been instrumental in creating the Certified Texas Whiskey program, which has inspired regional distillers across the country. That generosity of spirit and singular focus on elevating the profile of Texas whiskey are why we’re proud to award this year’s Bubble Cap award to Garrison Brothers Distillery.”

“It’s taken us two decades get to this level in this wonderful industry. This recognition means the world to Nancy

and I and we are so thankful to the American Distilling Institute’s leaders and members. We hope we’ve set a good

example for those who have climbed this mountain alongside us and to those who are new to distilling” shares

Dan Garrison, Founder of Garrison Brothers.

About American Distilling Institute

American Distilling Institute (ADI) takes immense pride in being the leading small-batch, independently owned craft distillery association worldwide, with a strong commitment to fostering community education and industry inclusiveness. As advocates for the craft distilling enterprise, we celebrate the passion and unwavering independence of our community. Our primary focus lies in organizing enriching industry events and offering comprehensive developmental and educational resources, all geared towards fostering the growth and prosperity of the craft distilling art.

Through our dedication to community education, ADI aims to empower distillers with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their craft. By providing inclusive opportunities for learning and collaboration, we actively promote diversity within the industry and strive to break down barriers that may hinder aspiring distillers from all backgrounds.

Our vision for the future centers on a more inclusive and accessible craft distilling landscape, where all individuals, regardless of their background, have the chance to contribute and thrive. Together, we can build a stronger, united community that cherishes the art of craft distilling and advances towards a more diverse and enriched industry for generations to come.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon® normally sells out within hours of its release.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Erik Owens American Distilling Institute 9253644245 eriko@distilling.com