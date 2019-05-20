Breaking News
American Dream—a Revolutionary, First of Its Kind Destination—Will Open in Fall 2019

Redefining retail, recreation and community, American Dream ignites a spirit of inclusivity

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Dream, a revolutionary community for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, will open in Fall 2019. Developers Triple Five Group bring their expertise in curating one-of-a-kind destinations to this diverse, inclusive community. Our property will host hundreds of shopping and entertainment options, appealing to all tastes and interests. Whether guests are tempting their imagination with window shopping, curators of luxury’s finest, adventurers or leisure seekers, there is something for everyone at American Dream.

“For over 35 years, Triple Five Group has embraced the concept that retail cannot exist without entertainment and experiential elements, and American Dream will further raise the bar,” said Don Ghermezian, President, American Dream.  “Guests will experience something completely unique each time they visit—this project will be the realization of their wildest dreams.”

Fashion’s leading retailers Saks Fifth Avenue—who brings Gucci and Louis Vuitton to the project—and Barneys New York, including the iconic Freds at Barneys New York restaurant, bring their only New Jersey locations to American Dream. From national favorites Tiffany & Co. and Watches of Switzerland, to globally acclaimed luxury houses Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana and Moncler, designers will reveal completely new and unique retail concepts. The world’s three largest retailers, Zara, H&M and Uniqlo, will open expansive specialty stores at the property. Experiential retailer Fourpost, a shopping destination for today’s family that hosts frequently rotating selections of the best brands and interactive experiences, will open at American Dream. The shopping assortment will be broad and kinetic, from luxury tenants to a revolving and always fresh collective of dream drops.

American Dream celebrates dozens of curiosities and neighborhoods throughout its community. High design, ultra-modern interiors are juxtaposed with unexpected surprises of city gardens, site specific art, interactive sitting salons and more. Featuring six grand atriums flooded with natural light, each has a unique design perspective and overall experience. In one, guests will discover a sprawling garden with bird filled aviaries and bunny rabbit fields. Instagram moments are everywhere; over 75,000 LEDs and 25,000 “leaves” make up Albero dei Sogni, a unique tree-like sculpture that performs to a musical soundtrack several times per day. A 60-foot fashion fountain becomes a catwalk in a matter of seconds, located in the Koi Court. An entire 60-foot entertainment atrium will be a hub for live events and social gathering.

Museum-scale interiors will boast art from emerging New Jersey and Greater New York-area artists and renowned creatives from around the globe. Each nook, hall, area and archway serves as a place to mingle, relax, snap photos and discover something new. American Dream’s spaces are flexible and adaptable—the destination will keep a rotating, ever-evolving program of installations and activations. Though its footprint is large, American Dream is designed so that no two points of interest are more than a few minutes’ walk apart. 

Diverse dining experiences, from fine to grab-n-go, are central to the destination. Featuring cuisines from South America, Asia, Italy, the Mediterranean, and more, our guests will experience an exceptional blend of cuisines each time they visit.

From 1-101, American Dream’s entertainment offering will appeal to the young and young at heart, 365 days a year. Big SNOW, the first indoor snowpark in North America, will include The Shops at Big SNOW, ski chalets and more, all kept at a brisk 26°F year-round. Our guests will experience DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America—which will host a custom designed VIP lounge and cabanas —and ride the world’s steepest roller coaster at the fully enclosed Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere. Additional offerings include: NHL-sized ice-skating rink, performing arts theater, KidZania, CMX Luxury Movie Theater, 300-foot observation wheel overlooking Manhattan, New Jersey Hall of Fame, Sea Life Aquarium, Legoland Discovery Center, Climbzone, Mirror Maze and two 18-hole miniature golf courses.

Located at an easily accessible point adjacent to the Meadowlands Sports Complex (just five miles from Manhattan), American Dream is designed to capture the imagination of, and become a fixture for, the area’s catchment of over 20 million residents and 65 million tourists that visit annually.

The dream begins this Fall. Tenants will continue to open their doors through the Holiday 2019 and early 2020 seasons. By developing and evolving the property with a mindset of procuring something for everyone, American Dream delivers truly unique and memorable experiences for all guests.

ABOUT TRIPLE FIVE GROUP

Triple Five Group has successfully developed and managed a wide-range of mixed-use developments and large-scale ventures from shopping and entertainment centers, hospitality properties to industrial real estate and natural resource development. Most notably, Triple Five developed, owns and manages North America’s two largest tourism, retail and entertainment complexes: West Edmonton Mall and the Mall of America. Triple Five’s wide-ranging operations have successfully delivered mixed-use developments and activities worldwide that encompass the development, management and ownership of world-scale ventures in many fields.

