AMERICAN DREAM UNVEILS NICKELODEON UNIVERSE AND THE RINK

East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks the official opening of American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere, and The Rink – an NHL-size ice skating and hockey facility, opened to guests, marking the first chapter in the revolutionary destination’s opening.

Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream and President of Triple Five, and Ken Downing, Chief Creative Officer of Triple Five greeted guests as they descended the stairs into Nickelodeon Universe. They were joined by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. The crowd of over 2500 was entertained by a host of Nickelodeon characters including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer and the Clifton Mustang Marching Band surprised and delighted guests in a parade through the park led by SpongeBob Square Pants.

Inside, guests enjoyed 35+ rides, rollercoasters and attractions. Between the shrieks of guests plunging down the world’s steepest roller coaster, the Shellraiser, and the nervous laughter of children meeting their Nickelodeon BFFs for the first time, the park was full of excitement and joy.

Nickelodeon Universe tickets are sold out through opening weekend. Special preview tickets are available at www.americandream.com from October 28 – November 7, 2019. Ticket prices are $39.99 for General Access and $49.99 for All Access. Children 2 and under enter the park for free.

Steps away from Nickelodeon Universe, guests enjoyed indoor ice skating at The Rink – one of the few NHL-size skating and hockey rinks in the region. Adjacent to The Rink, is a window into DreamWorks Water Park, allowing guests a sneak peek at the progress of the second chapter of American Dream’s opening.

In addition to Nickelodeon Universe and The Rink, there is an interactive Fall Festival happening throughout the property, bringing together some of the region’s most unique and exciting seasonal offerings, including a hay maze, pumpkin patch and more autumn fun. The Fall Festival will run through November 3 and is open to the public.

For more information about ticket pricing and hours, please visit www.americandream.com

Complete list of Nickelodeon Universe rides and attractions:

Aang’s Air Gliders – Hold on tight as you soar and spin like an Airbender! After your flight you can snap a photo with Appa, Aang’s sky bison.

Blaze’s Monster Truck Rally – Rev up and roll out with Blaze and his friends for an epic race in the Monster Dome.

Blue’s Skidoo – Blue Skidoo, you can too! Make Blue and Magenta soar up, down, and all around! Then, sit down in the Thinking Chair to think… think… think with a little help from your good friend Blue.

Dora’s Sky Railway – ¡Todos a bordo! Join Dora for a trip aboard her little blue train friend, Azul. First, a hot air balloon floats you up to the rail station in the clouds. Then you’ll board Azul for a sky-high journey featuring scenic views of the park from the elevated tracks.

Timmy’s Half Pipe Havoc – Take a not-so-ordinary spin on the halfpipe with Timmy, Cosmo and Wanda. This giant skateboard ride provides the ultimate in airtime!

Fairly OddAirways – When Timmy wishes to become a pilot, you get to go along for the ride! With the wave of a wand, you’re ready for takeoff. This thrilling flight through the clouds is a wish come true for the whole family.

Invader Zim’s Flip & Spin… OF DOOM! – You’ve been recruited to battle aboard planet Irk’s latest militarized spacecraft. Aid in Zim’s invasion as you flip, spin, and bump into unsuspecting humans.

Jimmy Neutron’s Atom Smasher – Jimmy Neutron needs your help to supercharge his latest invention. You control the level of thrill from gentle cruise to a topsy-turvy tumble … all in the name of science!

Legends of the Hidden Temple Challenge – Olmec challenges all to scale to breathtaking heights in the world’s tallest adventure ropes course. How high will you climb to reach the Shrine of the Silver Monkey? The choices are yours and yours alone!

Nickelodeon Skyline Scream – The spectacular Skyline Scream is the world’s tallest indoor spinning drop tower. It’s a scenic, scream-filled thrill ride with mesmerizing views of Nickelodeon Universe and the dazzling cityscape of Manhattan!

Nickelodeon Slime Streak – As this coaster streaks along a twisting, turning track through Nickelodeon Universe, it leaves nothing but a Slime streak of screams in its wake.

PAW Patrol Adventure Bay – Get on a roll with the PAW Patrol! The slides, climb structures and rescue-play activities in Adventure Bay are specially designed for the younger pups.

Pup Pup & Away – Join Marshall and the gang on a PAWsome Ferris wheel that’s an adventure for the whole family.

Ren & Stimpy’s Space Madness – Join Commander Hoëk and Cadet Stimpy on a 36-year mission to the Crab Nebula. Strap in, hold on and prepare for launch… but try to avoid the dreaded SPACE MADNESS!

Rugrats Reptar Go-Round – Hop on Reptar’s back or take a spin in a giant sippy cup on this double-decker, all-ages merry-go-round.

Shimmer & Shine Jumping Genies – Climb onto your very own magic carpet as you take a genie-rific ride through the skies of Zahramay Falls.

SpongeBob’s Jellyfish Jam – Whirl and swirl through Jellyfish Fields in this thrilling family swing ride.

Bikini Bottom Crosstown Express – Board the Crosstown Express Bus to go spinning and reeling through the streets of Bikini Bottom.

Sandy’s Blasting Bronco – Yeehaw! Sandy, our favorite Texan squirrel, and mechanic Patrick have built an out-of-control coaster contraption. Saddle up as it blasts you forward, backwards, up, down and even upside-down!

The Shellraiser (world’s steepest roller coaster) – Help the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles battle the villainous Shredder. First snap a pic with the Turtles in the Shellraiser, then prepare to LAUNCH onto the streets of New York City. This coaster holds the record for the world’s steepest drop. Booyakasha!

Kraang Prime Pandemonium! – Kraang Prime has the innocent citizens of New York in her clutches. Can you endure swinging back and forth in her giant, slimy tentacles?

The Shredder (world’s tallest and longest spinning coaster) – Join the Foot Clan as Shredder leads a massive attack against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You’ll hang on for dear life aboard the world’s tallest and longest free-spinning coaster traversing hairpin turns, plummeting spirals and speeding spins.

Be on the lookout for future announcements around American Dream’s next chapters during the holiday season and into Spring 2020:

November 27, 2019 – Make a Splash: DreamWorks Water Park Opens

December 5, 2019 – Every Day is a Snow Day: Big SNOW American Dream Opens

March 2020 – In Grand Style: Over 450+ retail, food, and entertainment offerings join the property

