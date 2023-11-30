Continues Progress on Streamlining Operations to Focus
on Core Environmental Services Business
CANONSBURG, PA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – American Environmental Partners, Inc. (“American Environmental,” “AEPT” or “the Company”) (PINK: AEPT), a mission critical environmental services company focused on remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenue decreased 21% to $6.7 million from $8.5 million from the year-ago period, primarily due to discontinued unprofitable services in the Apex industrial business lines.
General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $6.5 million, down 8% from $7.1 million, compared to the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to the discontinuation of services at Apex, partially offset by higher salaries and wages, payroll taxes and employee benefits.
Interest expense was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $0.08 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the rising cost of capital.
Loss from operations was $0.24 million. Net loss was $2.0 million, or $0.00 per share.
As of Sept. 30, 2023, current assets were $14.2 million, including cash on hand of $0.5 million. Total debt outstanding was $8.1 million.
Management Commentary
“These are exciting times for American Environmental Partners,” said Brad Domitrovitsch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Environmental Partners. “We recently rebranded our company as American Environmental Partners to better reflect the services we provide to our customers and to further our strategy to expand our environmental services platform. Additionally, on October 23, we announced our plans to reverse merge into SCWorx Corp., a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol: WORX. We expect the transaction to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.
“The environmental services market is highly fragmented with many attractive acquisition targets and growing demand driven by a compelling regulatory environment, both of which are contributing to our opportunities to grow. Gaining access to the public capital markets via the Nasdaq Stock Market should allow us to capitalize on the huge opportunity we see in our market today.
“We believe to be well positioned for sustained growth given our strong market presence in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. Tighter environmental regulations at the federal, state and local levels and growing interest in sustainability are driving demand for our environmental services. Furthermore, AEPT meets significant regulatory standards for permitting, which has created high barriers to entry for new market participants.
“Looking to the future, we remain focused on executing our strategy by integrating recent acquisitions and streamlining our business to concentrate exclusively on environmental solutions, which deliver high levels of recurring revenues while reducing costs to deliver sustained profitable growth.”
About American Environmental Partners, Inc.
American Environmental Partners, Inc. (PINK: AEPT) provides mission critical environmental solutions to the energy and infrastructure sectors primarily in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Our services include remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies. We create shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of environmental services businesses.
For additional information, visit: American Environmental Partners, Inc.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.
Company Contact:
Julie Kegley
John Wilfong
Financial Profiles, Inc.
AEPT@finprofiles.com
|American Energy Partners, Inc., and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|510,220
|$
|651,194
|Accounts receivable – Environmental services
|4,498,217
|5,459,330
|Accounts receivable – Other
|–
|423,464
|Inventory
|82,496
|82,496
|Prepaids and other
|(1,896,187
|)
|48,138
|Total Current Assets
|3,194,746
|6,664,622
|Operating lease – right-of-use asset
|1,609,545
|1,609,545
|Property and equipment – net
|2,460,577
|2,919,562
|Goodwill
|6,936,331
|6,945,653
|Other Assets
|111,838
|12,331
|Total Assets
|$
|14,313,037
|$
|18,151,713
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|6,331,639
|$
|4,898,180
|Notes payable
|2,650,665
|3,981,061
|Operating lease liability
|848,075
|848,075
|Other Current Liabilities
|–
|(3,379
|)
|Total Current Liabilities
|9,830,379
|9,723,937
|Long Term Liabilities
|Notes payable
|3,740,791
|5,216,036
|Operating lease liability
|822,490
|822,490
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|4,563,281
|6,038,526
|Total Liabilities
|14,393,660
|15,762,463
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock, Class A, $0.001 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized
|377,288
|243,228
|377,288,277 and 243,228,277 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|72,412,252
|60,964,413
|Accumulated deficit
|(72,870,163
|)
|(58,818,391
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|(80,623
|)
|2,389,250
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|14,313,037
|$
|18,151,713
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|American Energy Partners, Inc., and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|Oil and natural gas
|$
|–
|$
|972,364
|$
|–
|$
|1,882,607
|Environmental Services
|6,719,583
|7,551,295
|19,091,684
|13,683,599
|Other
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Total Revenues
|6,719,583
|8,523,659
|19,091,684
|15,566,206
|Cost and expenses
|General and administrative expenses
|6,515,691
|7,077,613
|18,658,347
|14,211,675
|Lease operating expenses
|320,902
|258,359
|919,091
|525,282
|Royalties
|–
|116,894
|–
|204,654
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|122,372
|118,682
|374,674
|634,440
|Total costs and expenses
|6,958,965
|7,571,548
|19,952,112
|15,576,051
|Income (Loss) from operations
|(239,382
|)
|952,111
|(860,428
|)
|(9,845
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(601,786
|)
|(82,841
|)
|(1,744,960
|)
|(241,161
|)
|Amortization of debt discount
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stock Issuance and Option expense
|(1,249,930
|)
|–
|(11,581,899
|)
|(321,448
|)
|Other income (loss)
|7,061
|20,579
|135,260
|(117,057
|)
|Total other income (expense) – net
|(1,844,655
|)
|(62,262
|)
|(13,191,599
|)
|(679,666
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(2,08,037
|)
|$
|889,849
|$
|(14,052,027
|)
|$
|(689,511
|)
|Loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|–
|Weighted average number of shares – basic and diluted
|377,288,277
|278,663,200
|377,288,277
|278,663,200
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|American Energy Partners, Inc., and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and the Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Common Stock – Class A
|Shares
|Amount
|Additional Paid-in Capital
|Accumulated Deficit
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|December 31, 2022
|243,228,277
|$
|243,228
|$
|60,964,413
|$
|(58,818,391
|)
|$
|2,981,665
|Stock issued ($0.061/share)
|134,500,000
|134,500
|8,070,000
|–
|8,204,500
|Stock options granted in 1st Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|1,362,908
|–
|1,362,908
|Stock canceled in 1st Qtr. 2023
|(440,000
|)
|(440
|)
|–
|–
|(440
|)
|Net loss – 1st Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|–
|(11,303,998
|)
|(11,303,998
|)
|March 31, 2023
|377,288,277
|$
|377,288
|$
|70,397,321
|$
|(70,122,389
|)
|$
|1,244,635
|Stock options granted in 2nd Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|765,001
|–
|765,001
|Stock canceled in 2nd Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Net loss – 2nd Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|–
|(663,737
|)
|(663,737
|)
|June 30, 2023
|377,288,277
|$
|377,288
|$
|71,162,322
|$
|(70,786,126
|)
|$
|1,345,899
|Stock options granted in 3rd Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|1,249,930
|–
|1,249,930
|Net loss – 3rd Qtr. 2023
|–
|–
|–
|(2,084,037
|)
|(2,084,037
|)
|September 30, 2023
|377,288,277
|$
|377,288
|$
|72,412,252
|$
|(72,870,163
|)
|$
|(80,623
|)
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|American Energy Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|Net (loss)
|$
|(14,052,027
|)
|$
|(689,511
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|374,674
|634,440
|Stock issued for services
|8,204,500
|–
|Stock options issued for services
|3,377,399
|321,448
|Changes in Goodwill
|–
|–
|Accounts receivable – oil and natural gas
|–
|968,578
|Accounts receivable – environmental services
|1,384,577
|(4,046,510
|)
|Prepaids and other
|(5,307
|)
|(514,479
|)
|Increase (decrease) in
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,038,699
|2,278,780
|Operating lease liability
|–
|698
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,322,515
|(1,046,556
|)
|Investing activities
|Cash acquired in acquisition of AMS
|–
|348,871
|Stock issued for acquisitions
|–
|2,169,303
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|11,756
|(7,367,191
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|11,756
|(4,849,017
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|–
|5,777,116
|Repayments on notes payable
|(1,475,245
|)
|–
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(1,475,245
|)
|5,777,116
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|(140,974
|)
|(118,457
|)
|Cash – beginning of period
|651,194
|1,020,432
|Cash – end of period
|$
|510,220
|$
|901,975
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,744,960
|$
|241,161
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|$
|–
|$
|–
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
- Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Shareholders of Class Action Filed Against ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - November 30, 2023
- Treasure Global Inc Announces Closing of $4.0 Million Public Offering - November 30, 2023
- Beyond Board of Directors Unanimously Votes to Enhance Governance and Accountability through Declassification - November 30, 2023