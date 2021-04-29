American Gas Association Recognizes SJI’s Utilities for Outstanding Safety Records

Breaking News
FOLSOM, NJ, April 29, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) announces its natural gas utility companies, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, have both been recognized for outstanding safety records.
The American Gas Association (AGA) awarded South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas with 2020 “Industry Leader Accident Prevention Awards.” This is the second straight year both utilities have won these awards.

The recognition reflects SJI’s core value of safety and its “Make Every Day a Safe Day” commitment, whereby employees receive comprehensive training to prevent operational and occupational incidents.

“At SJI, safety is a core value that we emphasize in every aspect of our company. We are proud of our safety performance and this recognition from the AGA,” said Craig Stewart, vice president of Safety, Quality and Environmental, SJI Utilities.

To qualify for an AGA Safety Achievement Award, a gas distribution utility must have zero employee fatalities, a DART (Days Away/Restricted of Transfer Rate) incident rate lower than the industry average for their segment of the industry and an OSHA-recordable incident rate lower than the industry average for their segment of the industry.

“I want to thank our over 1,100 employees who make every day a safe day. We will always be committed to ensuring the safety of our employees, customers, and communities we serve,” said Dave Robbins, President of SJI Utilities.

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.
About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.
